Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu And Telangana CM Reddy Hold Meeting To Resolve State Bifurcation Issues | Top Points

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told the media that both leaders agreed on joint efforts between the states to combat challenges such as drug trafficking and cyber crime.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy Photo: X/@ncbn
info_icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened on Saturday to tackle lingering issues related to the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Following the meeting, they announced the formation of committees comprising ministers and officials aimed at resolving these pending matters.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu | - PTI
Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu Toiling For ‘Special Package’ Not ‘Special Status’ From Centre

BY Outlook Web Desk

Ministers and officials of the two states were also present in the meeting.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu -Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meeting | Top Points

  • Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the two chief ministers decided that a committee of senior officials from both the states, three members from each state, would be formed and they will meet in two weeks. The committee will try to find solutions to various issues.

  • The committee of ministers from the two states would be formed to address issues that are not resolved by the panel of officials if any.

  • The issues that still remain unresolved would be taken up at the Chief Ministers-level.

  • The Telangana government will focus on tackling narcotics and cyber crime. They have decided to improve coordination between senior police officers from both states who handle anti-drug operations.

  • The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, led by Naidu, has appointed a cabinet sub-committee to curb the supply of narcotics.

Swearing-in of Revanth Reddy as Telangana CM | - File Photo
Telangana Suffered 'Destruction Of 100 Years' In 10 Years: CM Revanth Reddy

BY PTI

  • Vikramarka said the panels have been appointed to find the way forward on all issues including demands in Telangana for Andhra Pradesh to return five villages which were transferred to the latter at the time of bifurcation.

  • According to PTI, the division of various state-run institutions and corporations of the undivided state, listed in Schedule 9 and Schedule 10 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (2014), between the two states, has not been completed as there was no consensus over several issues.

  • Ten years after separation, several issues such as bifurcation of assets, state-run institutions, power bills dues, transfer of leftover employees to their native states are still unresolved between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

  • Taking the initiative for the talks, Naidu had written to the Telangana CM last week, proposing a face-to-face meeting on July 6 to address unresolved bifurcation issues.

Chandrababu Naidu at public meeting - PTI
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Hears Public Grievances In Kuppam Assembly Constituency

BY PTI

  • Revanth Reddy, who welcomed Naidu's proposal, invited him for a 'tete-e-tete' today.

  • Andhra Pradesh Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said it was a day the Telugus would hail as an effort is made to address bifurcation issues respecting the sentiments of all.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014, following the division of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

