Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu Toiling For ‘Special Package’ Not ‘Special Status’ From Centre

Andhra Pradesh: The Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu government’s focus is on the package from Centre, which it is said will be used to fast-track development projects in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu
TDP government in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is now focused on obtaining a special financial package from the Centre instead of special status for the state. Reportedly, Chandrababu Naidu’s government’s focus is to rebuild the infrastructure in the state.

Naidu government’s focus is on the package from Centre, which it is said will be used to fast-track development projects in the state, including developing Amaravati as the state capital and ironing out issues related to the Polavaram water project.

Chandrababu Naidu: A Neo-Liberal Mascot

Besides, reports said the state government is also focusing on completing road infrastructure projects, including the ring road and government buildings in Amaravati, to boost private investment.

In the last two days, Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda, and several other Union Ministers, including Piyush Goyal and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the national capital.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Assumes Office At Secretariat

The reports hint that TDP wants to continue as a partner for the BJP at the Centre in exchange for support in pushing infrastructural projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu aims to develop Amravati like he developed Hyderabad decades ago, with the help from Centre, reports said.

Naidu has also proposed the idea of "Think Globally, Act Globally" to bring global investments to the state.

It is also said that TDP-led NDA is likely to launch campaigns against YSRCP government’s alleged scams in the coming months.

The TDP government is also set to roll out a skill development census to assess the state's human capital and showcase the talent pool available to investors.

However, Naidu is against implementing any local reservation policy in the private sector, as it could discourage investors.

Naidu is expected to meet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Saturday to resolve the issues between the two states.

Earlier, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections in the state, the TDP-led NDA won 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, with the party winning 16 parliamentary seats.

