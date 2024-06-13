National

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Assumes Office At Secretariat

Before arriving at the secretariat on Thursday to take charge, he visited two temples, Tirupati and Vijayawada Durga and offered prayers

N Chandrababu Naidu
Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid Vedic chants at the secretariat here, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday assumed office in his chamber in the first block.

Naidu was sworn in as the chief minister on Wednesday at Kesarapalle.

Before arriving at the secretariat on Thursday to take charge, he visited two temples, Tirupati and Vijayawada Durga and offered prayers.

En route to the secretariat, Amaravati farmers showered flower petals on the CM and chanted 遷ai Babu' as his convoy proceeded, and Naidu flashed the victory sign at the enthusiastic crowd.

Many of his supporters followed his convoy on two-wheelers through the roads lined with banners and posters welcoming the new chief minister.

As the CM entered the secretariat, accompanied by his wife N Bhuvaneswari, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other officials accorded him a rousing reception.

Naidu first signed the District Selection Committee (DSC) file, which paves the way to recruit 16,347 government teachers. He then signed a file meant to revoke the Land Titling Act and another to increase welfare pensions to Rs 4,000 per month.

His fourth signature was on reviving 'Anna Canteens' and the fifth one on conducting skills census.

Later, he interacted with a group of school children and a few common people in his office, followed by a meeting with senior officials.

