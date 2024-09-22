National

Tirupati Laddu Row: Jagan Reddy Writes To PM; Pawan Kalyan’s 11-Day Penance

The controversy surrounding the Tirupati laddu has intensified, prompting YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging action against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for claiming YSRCP's involvement in the alleged adulteration of the sacred prasad

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tirupati Laddu Row
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The controversy over the Tirupati laddu has grown, attracting a lot of political and public attention. YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for action against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy criticised Naidu for saying that the YSRCP was involved in the alleged mixing of prasad at the Tirupati temple.

Naidu also announced on Saturday that a "cleansing process" will begin at temples across the state because of accusations about using “animal fat” in the beloved Tirupati Laddus. While speaking at the Telugu Desam Party's Central office, he stressed the government’s commitment to respecting religious feelings and promised to consult with religious leaders for the necessary steps.

In his letter to Modi, Reddy condemned Naidu’s "reckless" and "politically motivated" statements, claiming they hurt the feelings of devotees and "tarnished the sanctity" of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board. He stated, "Lord Venkateshwara has crores of Hindu devotees not just in India but across the globe, and if the delicate situation is not handled carefully, these lies could lead to widespread pain, having far-reaching consequences."

Reddy urged the Prime Minister to "bring the truth to light, restoring the trust and faith of the devotees," adding that the claims were "a lie spread with political motives" that could upset Hindu devotees worldwide. He clarified that the TTD is an independent board made up of "strong devotees of importance from diverse backgrounds," and that the Andhra Pradesh government has little role in managing the temple's affairs.

He pointed out that strict checks are in place to test the quality of ghee used in the temple's offerings. Reddy noted that "extensive checks" and a careful bidding process ensure high standards, saying, "A responsible Chief Minister should bring to the public’s attention the strong checks and balances in place."

Lab reports confirmed the presence of animal fat in the Tirupati laddu prasadam | - X/@tirupati_info/@elumala_i
Tirupati Laddu Row: Centuries-Old Practice, Animal Fat & Political Tiff | Explained

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

AR Dairy Denies Allegations

An employee from AR Dairy Food Private Limited, the Tamil Nadu-based company accused of supplying bad ghee, called the claims “absurd.” He denied that fish oil had been used to make the laddus, claiming it was more expensive than ghee. Kanan, a quality control officer at the firm, called the allegations "nonsensical," saying that any form of mixing would be easy to smell. "These claims, which say we used vegetable oil or animal fat, are seriously damaging to our business," he said.

The laddus, seen as sacred offerings, have come under scrutiny after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) claimed lab reports showed they contained “beef tallow, fish oil,” and other poor-quality ingredients. Kanan defended the company, explaining that they have kept high-quality standards since 1998, with milk going through 102 quality checks. He assured that their ghee is approved by TTD after being tested in national laboratories.

Pawan Kalyan To Undergo 11-Day Penance Initiation

In a separate statement, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his shock over the claims of animal fat in the laddu prasadam.

He called the situation "a stain on the Hindu race" and said he would seek atonement for not detecting the issue sooner. Kalyan announced plans for a penance initiation, saying, "Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, which is considered to be sacred, has become impure because of the wrongdoings of past leaders."

Amul Files Complaint Over False Claims

Amul has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station in Ahmedabad in response to false reports suggesting that the ghee used in the Tirupati temple's laddoos was supplied by the company. This complaint alleges that misinformation was spread to harm Amul's reputation amid ongoing concerns about the presence of animal fat in the prasadam offered at the temple.

The complaint states that misleading posts on social media aimed to defame Amul by falsely claiming its involvement in the controversy. Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), clarified that Amul has never supplied ghee to the Tirupati Devasthanam. He emphasized that this false information could severely affect the livelihoods of the 3.6 million farmers' families who own Amul.

Karnataka Government Mandates Use of Nandini Ghee

Also, the Karnataka government has issued a directive requiring all 34,000 temples under its management to use only Nandini brand ghee, produced by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). The directive specifies that Nandini ghee must be used for temple rituals, including lighting lamps, preparing prasada, and in Dasoha Bhavans, where devotees are served food.

An official circular emphasized that temple staff must ensure the quality of prasada is never compromised, stating, "It has been directed to use only Nandini Ghee for services, lamps, and preparation of all types of prasada and in Dasoha Bhavan."

