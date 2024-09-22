Tirupati Laddu Row: Jagan Reddy Writes To PM; Pawan Kalyan’s 11-Day Penance

AR Dairy Denies Allegations

An employee from AR Dairy Food Private Limited, the Tamil Nadu-based company accused of supplying bad ghee, called the claims “absurd.” He denied that fish oil had been used to make the laddus, claiming it was more expensive than ghee. Kanan, a quality control officer at the firm, called the allegations "nonsensical," saying that any form of mixing would be easy to smell. "These claims, which say we used vegetable oil or animal fat, are seriously damaging to our business," he said.