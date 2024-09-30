National

'Keep Gods Away From Politics': SC Slams Andhra CM Naidu For Fuelling Tirupati Laddu Controversy

A massive political row was triggered earlier this month when Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu made an explosive claim that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state.

Lab reports confirmed the presence of animal fat in the Tirupati laddu prasadam |
Lab reports confirmed the presence of animal fat in the Tirupati laddu prasadam | Photo: X/@tirupati_info/@elumala_i
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for publicly announcing about impurity of ghee in Tirupati laddus while investigation wasn't complete and also sought proof of his claims. The apex court suggested that Gods be kept of politics in future.

Supreme Court Hearing On Tirupati Laddu Row

CM Naidu's Public Statement

Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was hearing the matter when they noted that the chief minister made the claim on September 18, even though the FIR in the matter was lodged on September 25 and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted on September 26.

The Supreme Court stated, " ...it was not appropriate on the part of a higher constitutional functionary to go in public and make a statement which can affect the sentiments of crores of people."

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (L) and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy (R) - PTI
Naidu Vs Reddy: Jagan Postpones Temple Visit, CM Says No One Stopped Him | Tirupati Laddu Row

BY Outlook Web Desk

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the state-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency.

SIT On Animal Fat Presence In Laddus

The bench was hearing a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

During the hearing, the apex court sought proof that contaminated ghee was used in making Tirupati laddus.

Further addressing the massive ripple effect of this claim among Hindu followers across the country and in the political circles, the bench observed, "At least, we expect the Gods to be kept away from politics."

Mehta then told the bench that it was a matter of faith and if contaminated ghee was used in preparation of laddus, it was 'unacceptable'.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on October 3.

Sanskriti Bachao Manch activists burn an effigy during a protest against the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of laddoos as offerings at Tirupati Balaji temple, in Bhopal, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. - PTI
Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest

BY Outlook Web Desk

The YSR Congress Party has accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains.

