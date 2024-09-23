Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest

Sanskriti Bachao Manch activists burn an effigy during a protest against the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of laddoos as offerings at Tirupati Balaji temple, in Bhopal, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Photo: PTI

Sanskriti Bachao Manch activists burn an effigy during a protest against the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of laddoos as offerings at Tirupati Balaji temple, in Bhopal, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Photo: PTI