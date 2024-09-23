National

Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest

On September 20, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao in a press conference said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard (pig fat) in chosen samples and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied "adulterated" ghee.

Andhra pradesh tirupati laddu
Sanskriti Bachao Manch activists burn an effigy during a protest against the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of laddoos as offerings at Tirupati Balaji temple, in Bhopal, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of laddus offered at the revered Sri Venkateswara temple of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district has led to the state government announcing a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the irregularities, blaming the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRC government for improper appointments to the temple board.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday alleged that several procedures to procure ghee at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were altered under the previous YSRCP-led state government, adding that appointments to the TTD board "became like gambling".

Tirupati Temple Laddu Row | Latest

What Is The Controversy: On September 20, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao in a press conference said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard (pig fat) in chosen samples and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied "adulterated" ghee. TTD executive officer's revelation came two days after Andhra Pradesh CM, during an NDA legislative party meeting, claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Temple Board Restores 'Sanctity Of Laddu Prasadam': Amid concerns among devotees on the quality of ghee used in the famous Tirupati 'laddu prasadam', TTD on Friday said sanctity of the sacred sweetmeat has been restored. In a social media post on Friday night, the TTD, which manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, on the hills of Tirumala said the divinity and purity of Srivari Laddu is unblemished now. “The divinity and purity of Srivari laddu is unblemished now. TTD is committed to protecting the holiness of Laddu Prasadam to the satisfaction of all the devotees,” the temple board said in the post. The Centre also later sought a report on the matter from the Andhra Pradesh government and promised suitable action after examining it.

ALSO READ: Tirupati Laddu Row: Centuries-Old Practice, Animal Fat & Political Tiff | Explained

Andhra Pradesh CM Blames YSRCP: Addressing a press conference at his Undavalli residence, CM Naidu on Sunday announced an SIT manned by an IG level or above officer, saying that crores of Hindus' sentiments were hurt after the revelations with regard to laddus that animal fats were allegedly used to make them and added that they are enraged. He alleged that appointments to the TTD board became like "gambling" during the previous government and there were instances of appointing people who had no faith and giving preferences to non-Hindus on the board.

4-hour Ritualistic Sanitisation: A four-hour 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' (ritualistic sanitisation) to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred during the YSRCP regime at Tirumala temple was underway on Monday morning, according to temple sources cited by news agency PTI. A TTD source confirmed to PTI that the ritual began at 6 am and were to conclude at 10 am, aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) and others.

X Users Booked For Fake Claims Over Amul: Police on Saturday registered a case against seven users of social media platform 'X' for allegedly spreading misinformation that the "low quality" ghee used for making laddus at the Tirupati temple belonged to the 'Amul' brand, an official said. Anand-based Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its milk and dairy products under the brand name 'Amul', denied having supplied ghee (clarified butter) to TTD.

