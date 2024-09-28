Naidu Vs Reddy: Jagan Postpones Temple Visit, CM Says No One Stopped Him | Tirupati Laddu Row

Amid the spiralling row over the trace of animal fat in the famous Tirupati Laddu distributed by the revered Lord Venkateshwara Temple as 'Prasadam' in Andhra Pradesh, a fresh war of words broke out between Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the former CM and current YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday as the latter indefinitely postponed his planned visit to the Tirupati amid the controversy.
The development came amid the growing demand by NDA allies in Andhra Pradesh to declare his faith before entering the temple.
The Naidu vs Reddy war of words
Addressing a press conference, the former chief minister said he could not go to Tirupati as his party leaders and workers were issued notices by police warning them not to participate in his temple visit. Dubbing Naidu's rule as "Rakshasa Rajyam" (kingdom of demons), Jagan also attacked BJP for turning a blind eye on the laddu issue.
"On one side, all our people are being issued notices threatening that they (police) will file cases. On the other side they are bringing BJP people from the neighbouring state to create a law and order problem and a religious issue to cover up Chandrababu's misdeed," he said.
"As a person who respects and loves Venkateswara Swamy, I do not want to go there and divert the topic. So I am postponing my tour," he said without announcing any fresh date of the visit.
Reacting to Reddy's comments, CM Naidu said no one prevented the former CM from going to the temple. However, he also mentioned that no person was above traditions and customs and therefore all Reddy was asked was to follow temple rules.
"He was saying as if he was prevented and issued notices. I am asking you directly--have you been given any notices? Did anybody ask you not to go there? Traditions and customs should be respected. No person is greater than the traditions and customs", the CM said.
Hours after Jagan's announcement, Naidu in a press conference appealed that every visitor to Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple must follow the rules and refrain from hurting devotees' sentiments.
The feud between the two initiated with Chandrababu Naidu alleging the use of substandard ingredients and ghee containing animal fat in the famous Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP regime. Refuting the allegation, Jagan said the ghee rejected by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on account of quality issues was never used in making the Laddu Prasadam.
Animal fat in Tirupati Laddu: Key points in brief
The controversy stemmed from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu's allegation that several procedures to procure ghee at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were altered under the previous YSRCP-led state government.
In line with the allegations, on September 20, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat including beef and lard in chosen samples.
The findings of the lab report prompted the state government to announce a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the irregularities. Moreover, a four-hour-long ritualistic sanitisation, also called 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' was performed as well.