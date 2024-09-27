Tirupati Laddu Row: Voices From Ayodhya, Prayagraj, And Mathura For Prasad

The recent controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of laddus at the Tirupati Temple has sparked nationwide concerns, especially in Uttar Pradesh's religious hubs of Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Mathura. Temple authorities, religious leaders, and devotees are now demanding improvements in the preparation and distribution of 'prasad' to ensure its purity.
Ayodhya: Chief Priest Demands Ban on External Prasad
In Ayodhya, Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, voiced strong concerns over the alleged use of impure ingredients in prasad, particularly questioning the purity of ghee used in temple offerings. He has called for a complete ban on prasad prepared by external agencies, suggesting that temple priests should directly oversee the process to maintain the sanctity of the offerings.
"The controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati Balaji’s prasad is gaining traction across the country," Das noted, emphasizing the need for rigorous inspections of ghee and oil sold in markets. He further raised the possibility of an international conspiracy to desecrate sacred spaces by adulterating temple offerings.
Mathura: Return to Ancient Prasadam Practices
In Mathura, home to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, the Dharma Raksha Sangh has announced a move back to traditional methods of preparing prasad. Saurabh Gaur, the national president of the Sangh, revealed that the organisation is committed to reintroducing ancient recipes, where prasad will be made from natural ingredients like fruits and flowers instead of processed sweets.
"Religious leaders and organisations have reached a consensus to return to the ancient practice of offering and accepting only pure, Satvik Prasadam," Gaur stated. This shift underscores the importance of maintaining the spiritual integrity of temple offerings.
Prayagraj: Temples Ban Processed Sweets
In Prayagraj, also known as Sangam City, several prominent temples—including the Alop Shankari Devi Temple, Bade Hanuman Temple, and Mankameshwar Temple—have taken a firm stance on the issue. These temples have banned devotees from bringing processed sweets or packaged prasad, urging them instead to offer fruits, dry fruits, and coconuts until the purity of sweets is verified.
Shiv Murat Mishra, the chief priest of the Lalita Devi Temple, mentioned that devotees have been asked to bring only natural offerings. "Until the investigation into the adulteration is concluded, processed sweets will not be permitted in the temple," said Mahant Shridharanand Brahmachari Ji Maharaj of the Mankameshwar Temple.
Strengthening Safety and Standards
The chief patron of the Alop Shankari Devi Temple, Yamuna Puri Maharaj, reinforced the need for strict regulations around prasad brought from outside, announcing that such offerings will no longer be allowed. Similarly, Mahant Balbir Giri Ji Maharaj, the head of the Shrimath Baghambari Gaddi and patron of the Bade Hanuman temple, shared plans to have the temple’s management take over the preparation of its own laddus and pedas once the temple corridor's construction is complete.
This growing emphasis on temple-controlled prasad preparation is also echoed in Lucknow. The famous Mankameshwar Temple has implemented a ban on offerings bought from outside, instead encouraging devotees to bring homemade prasad or fresh fruits. The temple's management is also planning to introduce its own quality checks to ensure the purity of offerings.
The Tirupati laddu controversy has stirred a broader conversation about the quality and sanctity of prasad in temples across India. With religious leaders, temple authorities, and devotees advocating for stricter oversight and a return to traditional methods of preparation, it is clear that the issue has struck a chord beyond just Tirupati. The move towards ensuring purity and safety in temple offerings is not just a matter of faith, but a step towards preserving the sanctity of India’s religious traditions.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)