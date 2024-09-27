Tirupati Laddu Row: Voices From Ayodhya, Prayagraj, And Mathura For Prasad

A priest performs the purification ritual 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple during YSRCP government, at Tirumala in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh. Photo: PTI

A priest performs the purification ritual 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple during YSRCP government, at Tirumala in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh. Photo: PTI