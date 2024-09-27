Blogs

Tirupati Laddu Row: Voices From Ayodhya, Prayagraj, And Mathura For Prasad

Temple authorities, religious leaders, and devotees are now demanding improvements in the preparation and distribution of 'prasad' to ensure its purity.

TTD Tirupati laddu
A priest performs the purification ritual 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple during YSRCP government, at Tirumala in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The recent controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of laddus at the Tirupati Temple has sparked nationwide concerns, especially in Uttar Pradesh's religious hubs of Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Mathura. Temple authorities, religious leaders, and devotees are now demanding improvements in the preparation and distribution of 'prasad' to ensure its purity.

Ayodhya: Chief Priest Demands Ban on External Prasad

In Ayodhya, Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, voiced strong concerns over the alleged use of impure ingredients in prasad, particularly questioning the purity of ghee used in temple offerings. He has called for a complete ban on prasad prepared by external agencies, suggesting that temple priests should directly oversee the process to maintain the sanctity of the offerings.

"The controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati Balaji’s prasad is gaining traction across the country," Das noted, emphasizing the need for rigorous inspections of ghee and oil sold in markets. He further raised the possibility of an international conspiracy to desecrate sacred spaces by adulterating temple offerings.

Mathura: Return to Ancient Prasadam Practices

In Mathura, home to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, the Dharma Raksha Sangh has announced a move back to traditional methods of preparing prasad. Saurabh Gaur, the national president of the Sangh, revealed that the organisation is committed to reintroducing ancient recipes, where prasad will be made from natural ingredients like fruits and flowers instead of processed sweets.

"Religious leaders and organisations have reached a consensus to return to the ancient practice of offering and accepting only pure, Satvik Prasadam," Gaur stated. This shift underscores the importance of maintaining the spiritual integrity of temple offerings.

Prayagraj: Temples Ban Processed Sweets

In Prayagraj, also known as Sangam City, several prominent temples—including the Alop Shankari Devi Temple, Bade Hanuman Temple, and Mankameshwar Temple—have taken a firm stance on the issue. These temples have banned devotees from bringing processed sweets or packaged prasad, urging them instead to offer fruits, dry fruits, and coconuts until the purity of sweets is verified.

Shiv Murat Mishra, the chief priest of the Lalita Devi Temple, mentioned that devotees have been asked to bring only natural offerings. "Until the investigation into the adulteration is concluded, processed sweets will not be permitted in the temple," said Mahant Shridharanand Brahmachari Ji Maharaj of the Mankameshwar Temple.

Strengthening Safety and Standards

The chief patron of the Alop Shankari Devi Temple, Yamuna Puri Maharaj, reinforced the need for strict regulations around prasad brought from outside, announcing that such offerings will no longer be allowed. Similarly, Mahant Balbir Giri Ji Maharaj, the head of the Shrimath Baghambari Gaddi and patron of the Bade Hanuman temple, shared plans to have the temple’s management take over the preparation of its own laddus and pedas once the temple corridor's construction is complete.

This growing emphasis on temple-controlled prasad preparation is also echoed in Lucknow. The famous Mankameshwar Temple has implemented a ban on offerings bought from outside, instead encouraging devotees to bring homemade prasad or fresh fruits. The temple's management is also planning to introduce its own quality checks to ensure the purity of offerings.

The Tirupati laddu controversy has stirred a broader conversation about the quality and sanctity of prasad in temples across India. With religious leaders, temple authorities, and devotees advocating for stricter oversight and a return to traditional methods of preparation, it is clear that the issue has struck a chord beyond just Tirupati. The move towards ensuring purity and safety in temple offerings is not just a matter of faith, but a step towards preserving the sanctity of India’s religious traditions.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Vs South Africa 1st T20I Toss Update: Proteas Opt To Bowl In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing 11s
  2. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: RSA Bowl First In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing XIs
  3. Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis Scores Century As Hosts Take Day 2 Honours - In Pics
  4. SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2: Kamindu Mendis Ton Helps Sri Lanka To 600 Against Struggling New Zealand
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Akash Deep Takes Two Against Bangladesh Before Rain Brings Curtains On Day's Play
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 2-3 FCG; David Lalhlansanga Scores To Give Hosts Hope In Kolkata
  2. UEFA Women's Champions League: Man City To Play Holders Barca, Arsenal And Chelsea Handed Tough Draws
  3. Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga: We Must Be Perfect, Xabi Alonso Warns
  4. Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga Preview: Vincent Kompany Relishing Tough Test
  5. The Numbers Game: Under-Fire Erik Ten Hag, Ange Postecoglou Face Off At Old Trafford
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  2. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  4. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  5. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  2. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  3. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  4. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  5. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. 'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA
  2. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
  3. Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall In Northwestern Florida As Category 4 Hurricane
  4. Protest Against Israel PM Netanyahu Outside UN HQ In New York
  5. Amazon River Tributaries Dry Up Amid Severe Drought In Brazil
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details