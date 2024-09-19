Fish Oil, Beef In Tirupati Laddu: Lab Report Supports Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's Claim; YSRCP Denies

Digging up a fresh controversy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday slammed the previous YSRCP government over alleged usage of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the 'laddu' served as 'prasadam' at the revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).
In line with Naidu's allegation, the lab report issued by the Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) at the centre-run National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat on Wednesday confirmed the presence of animal fat in ghee that was used to make the famous Tirupati laddoos. The report suggested presence of fish oil, beef tallow, and lard in the ghee.
Tirupati laddu row: What did CM Naidu say?
Alleging the use of substandard ingredient, Naidu said, "Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients...they used animal fat instead of ghee."
Further commenting on the matter, the CM asserted that pure ghee was now being used and everything has been sanitised at the temple, leading to improved quality.
Taking to X, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister and Naidu's son Nara Lokesh targeted the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration over the issue.
“The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam,” he said in a post on X.
Targeting the erstwhile YSRCP government, Lokesh alleged that it could not respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees.
YSRCP denies claim
Reacting to the allegation, YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subba Reddy, who served as the chairman of TTD for two terms, alleged that Naidu had severely damaged the sanctity of the holy Tirumala and the faith of crores of Hindus with his comments.
“His comments about the Tirumala prasadam are extremely malicious. No person would speak such words or make such accusations,” said Subba Reddy in a post on X.