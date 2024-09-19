National

Fish Oil, Beef In Tirupati Laddu: Lab Report Supports Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's Claim; YSRCP Denies

According to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, during YSRCP rule, the very famous Tirupati Laddu was made with animal fat and substandard ingredients. Reacting to the allegation, YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subba Reddy, who served as the chairman of TTD for two terms, alleged that Naidu had severely damaged the sanctity of the holy Tirumala and the faith of crores of Hindus with his comments.