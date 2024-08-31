National

Patanjali: Delhi HC Sends Notice To Ramdev, Centre Over Non-Veg Derivative In 'Vegetarian' Product

Leveling an allegation of misbranding and a violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the petitioner in his plea mentioned that despite a green dot in the product's packaging, the list of ingredients of Patanjali’s Divya Manjan included a fish extract derivative.

Yog guru Baba Ramdev
Yog guru Baba Ramdev Photo: PTI
In a fresh legal obtsacle for Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved, a plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court alleging inclusion of non-vegetarian ingredients in the brand's herbal tooth powder, ‘Divya Manjan’. Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is marketed as a vegetarian ayurvedic brand.

According to advocate Yatin Sharma, the petitioner, the specific product, which was promoted as a vegetarian and plant-based ayurvedic product for a very long time, allegedly contains 'samudraphen' (Sepia officinalis), which is a derivative of fish extract. Moreover, the petitioner also highlighted that Ramdev himself admitted the inclusion of the animal-based product in a YouTube video.

Patanjali non-veg ingredient: About the petition

Leveling an allegation of misbranding and a violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the petitioner in his plea mentioned that despite a green dot in the product's packaging, the list of ingredients of Patanjali’s Divya Manjan included samudraphen.

According to Sharma, this discovery of inclusion of non-vegetarian ingredient was particularly disappointing for him and his family as their religious beliefs prohibit the consumption of non-vegetarian ingredients.

The petitioner complained about government's inaction despite reaching out to Delhi Police, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, and the Ministry of Ayush.

Through his plea, the petitioner sought judicial intervention to address the alleged misbranding of the product. The petitioner is also demanded compensation for the distress caused by the inadvertent consumption of a non-vegetarian product.

Patanjali non-veg ingredient: Delhi HC sends notice

Taking cognisance of the plea, the Delhi High Court issued notices to Patanjali Ayurveda, Baba Ramdev, the Central government, and Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy.

As per reports, the next hearing is scheduled on November 28.

Earlier as well Patanjali and its co-founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna were reprimanded by the Supreme Court their involvement in deceptive advertising practices and directed them to take down all misleading advertisements of their ayurvedic products.

