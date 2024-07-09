National

Misleading Ads Case: Patanjali Withdraws 14 Products With Suspended Manufacturing Licence, Informs SC

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign by Patanjali against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

The case pertains to plea filed in 2022 by the IMA, alleging a smear campaign by Patanjali against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.
Yog guru Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna-owned Patanjali Ayurved Ltd on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the company has stopped the sale of the 14 products whose manufacturing licences were suspended by the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority in April.

The Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority had earlier told the apex court that manufacturing licences of 14 products of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Divya Pharmacy have been "suspended with immediate effect".

The top court had on May 14 reserved its order on the contempt notice issued to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in the misleading advertisements case.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd told the bench, comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta, that it has issued instructions to 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw these products, according to a PTI report.

The company said media platforms have also been instructed to withdraw advertisements of these 14 products in any form.

The bench, posting the matter for further hearing on July 30, directed Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to file an affidavit within two weeks stating whether the request made to social media intermediaries for the removal of advertisements has been acceded to and whether advertisements of these 14 products have been withdrawn.

