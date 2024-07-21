'Why Should Rahman Be Afraid': Ramdev Defends Controversial Kanwar Yatra Order

Yoga guru Ramdev has come out in support of the controversial Kanwar Yatra order which asks food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of the owners outside. Speaking to reporters, Ramdev stated that if he has no problem in revealing his identity "then why should Rahman have a problem".
Ramdev's statement comes after the UP government led by Yogi Adityanath ordered all food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners outside.
"If Ramdev has no problem in revealing his identity, then why should Rahman have a problem in revealing his identity? Everyone should be proud of their name. There is no need to hide the name; only purity is required in work. If our work is pure, it does not matter if we are Hindu, Muslim, or from any other community," the Yoga guru said.
The state government has called this order a step towards ensuring transparency and accountability. However, the order has been under scrutiny and has been labelled as a veiled attempt to identify and target Muslim-owned businesses.
Opposition Raise Matter In All-Party Meet
Ahead of Budget 2024-25, the opposition bloc has the controversial Kanwar Yatra order during the all-party meet on Sunday. This controversial UP government order is expected to be raised during the Parliament session on Monday, along with the matter of the Deputy Lok Sabha speaker and the NEET Re-exam issue.