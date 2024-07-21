National

'Why Should Rahman Be Afraid': Ramdev Defends Controversial Kanwar Yatra Order

Speaking to reporters, Ramdev stated that if he has no problem in revealing his identity "then why should Rahman have a problem". Ramdev's statement comes after the UP government led by Yogi Adityanath ordered all food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners outside.

Kanwar Yatra Row Baba Ramdev comment
Baba Ramdev Defends Controversial Kanwar Yatra Order | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Yoga guru Ramdev has come out in support of the controversial Kanwar Yatra order which asks food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of the owners outside. Speaking to reporters, Ramdev stated that if he has no problem in revealing his identity "then why should Rahman have a problem".

Ramdev's statement comes after the UP government led by Yogi Adityanath ordered all food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners outside.

Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh | - PTI
Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React

BY Outlook Web Desk

"If Ramdev has no problem in revealing his identity, then why should Rahman have a problem in revealing his identity? Everyone should be proud of their name. There is no need to hide the name; only purity is required in work. If our work is pure, it does not matter if we are Hindu, Muslim, or from any other community," the Yoga guru said.

The state government has called this order a step towards ensuring transparency and accountability. However, the order has been under scrutiny and has been labelled as a veiled attempt to identify and target Muslim-owned businesses.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | - PTI
Kanwar Yatra: Nameplate Order For Eateries Issued For Entire State Amid Muzaffarnagar Row

BY Outlook Web Desk

Opposition Raise Matter In All-Party Meet

Ahead of Budget 2024-25, the opposition bloc has the controversial Kanwar Yatra order during the all-party meet on Sunday. This controversial UP government order is expected to be raised during the Parliament session on Monday, along with the matter of the Deputy Lok Sabha speaker and the NEET Re-exam issue.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs UAE Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W In The Driver's Seat, UAE-W Lose Two Wickets In Dambulla
  2. India Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup: Tanuja Kanwer Makes Debut - Who Is She?
  3. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Harry Brook Scores Century, ENG Lead Swells At Trent Bridge
  4. India Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup T20: Harmanpreet & Co Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Bangladesh Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. No Messi, No Problem: Inter Miami Pip Chicago Fire 1-0 In MLS Game - In Pics
  2. England At Euro 2024: Alexander-Arnold Says Lineker's Criticism Was Warranted
  3. Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt
  4. Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille
  5. Rangers 0-2 Manchester United: Diallo And Hugill Secure Red Devils' First Pre-season Win
Tennis News
  1. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  5. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Bangladesh SC Orders To Reduce Job Quota After Massive Protests; 14-Year-Old Nipah Patient Dies In Kerala
  2. India Bags Best-Ever 4th Rank In Maths Olympiad 2024; PM Modi Applauds Team
  3. Day In Pics: July 21, 2024
  4. 'If Helpless People Come...Will Provide Shelter': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Ongoing Violence In Bangladesh
  5. J&K: 3 People Including Father-Son Duo Die After Car Falls Off Hilly Road In Rajouri; 5 Others Injured
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?
  2. Did You Know? Steve Jobs Predicted AI Chatbots Over 40 Years Ago
  3. Rapper Sean Kingston Indicted In $1 Million Fraud Scheme Along With Mother Janice Turner
  4. Miami International Airport On Partial Lockdown After Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times: Reports
  5. Burger King Introduces Spicy 'Fiery Menu' With Five New Items
World News
  1. Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?
  2. Did You Know? Steve Jobs Predicted AI Chatbots Over 40 Years Ago
  3. Indian-American Community Leader Asks Democrats To Rally Behind President Biden
  4. Who Was Gavin Dasuar? Indian Origin Man Shot Dead In US In Suspected Road Rage Case
  5. Rapper Sean Kingston Indicted In $1 Million Fraud Scheme Along With Mother Janice Turner
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate