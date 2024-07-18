National

Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React

Amid allegations of supporting the 'state-sponsored bigotry' leveled by the Opposition, Muzaffarnagar police said they don't intend to create any kind of religious discrimination but only to facilitate the devotees during the Kanwar Yatra.

Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh
Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Adding fuel to the row that erupted over the eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar being asked to disclose their owners' names, the Muzaffarnagar Police today announced that, in a fresh advisory, they had urged all the shopkeepers to voluntarily show the names of their owners and employees to rule out any 'confusion'.

Kanwar Yatra 2024: About the police order

According to Muzaffarnagar police, they don't intend to create any kind of religious discrimination but only to facilitate the devotees during the Kanwar Yatra.

Clashes erupt during Kanwar Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa - null
Madhya Pradesh: Clashes Erupt During Kanwar Yatra In Khandwa; Stone Pelting, Police Lathicharge Reported

BY Outlook Web Desk

"During the Shravan month Kanwar Yatra, a large number of Kanwariyas from neighbouring states, via Western Uttar Pradesh, collect water from Haridwar and pass through Muzaffarnagar district. During the holy month of Shravan, many people, especially Kanwariyas, abstain from certain food items in their diet," the Muzaffarnagar police stated.

"In the past, such instances have come to light where some shopkeepers selling all types of food items on Kanwar Marg named their shops in such a way that it created confusion among the Kanwariyas and created a law and order situation. To prevent such a recurrence and in view of the faith of the devotees, hotels, dhabas and shopkeepers selling food items on Kanwar Marg have been requested to voluntarily display the names of their owners and employees. The intention of this order is not to create any kind of religious discrimination but only to facilitate the devotees passing through Muzaffarnagar district, counter allegations and save the law and order situation. This system has been prevalent in the past, too", they further added.

Uttar Pradesh: Elaborate Security In Muzaffarnagar For Kanwar Yatra - null
Uttar Pradesh: Elaborate Security In Muzaffarnagar For Kanwar Yatra

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kanwar Yatra 2024: Politicians slam govt after police order

Interpreting the act as a move targeting the Muslim traders, the opposition parties left no stone unturned to slam the ruling BJP. While Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera called the order "state-sponsored bigotry", AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi drew a comparison with Apartheid and Judenboykott, the boycott of Jewish businesses in Germany during Hitler's reign.

Kanwar Yatra 2023 - null
Kanwar Yatra 2023: Devotees And Tourists Generate 30,000 Tonnes Of Garbage In Haridwar

BY Outlook Web Desk

"As per the order of the Uttar Pradesh Police, now every food shop or cart owner will have to put his name on the board so that no Kanwadia buys anything from a Muslim shop by mistake. This was called Apartheid in South Africa and in Hitler's Germany, it was called 'Judenboycott'," Owaisi posted on X.

Owaisi shared the video of Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Singh on X, in which SSP said, "Preparations have begun for the kanwar yatra. In the area under our jurisdiction, which is around 240 km, all eateries, hotels, dhabas, and thelas (roadside carts) have been instructed to display the names of their proprietors or those running the shop. This is being done to ensure that there's no confusion among the kanwarias and no allegations are raised in the future, leading to a law and order situation. Everyone is following this of their own free will."

Besides Owaisi, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday termed the act a "social crime" and asked the courts to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Taking it to the social media platform X, Yadav tweeted, "... And what if the name of the owner is Guddu, Munna, Chhotu or Fatte? What can you find out from these names?"

Kanwar Yatra 2023 - null
5 Pilgrims Electrocuted To Death, Many Injured During Kanwar Yatra In Uttar Pradesh

BY Outlook Web Desk

"The honourable court should take suo motu cognizance of this matter and investigate the intentions of the government and take appropriate punitive action," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

CM Yogi Adityanath reviews Kanwar Yatra preparations 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a stock of the preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, which begins on July 22.

As per reports, the review meeting was attended by ministers of water, power, urban development, and energy, along with the PWD minister and state ministers. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: West Indies Bowl First At Trent Bridge - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: IND-W Vs PAK-W Head-To-Head Record
  3. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Ben Stokes' Men Kick-Off Post James Anderson Era At Trent Bridge
  4. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Gerhard Erasmas & Co Face OMA At The Forthill
  5. NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Dani Olmo Considering RB Leipzig Future Following Euro 2024 Success
  2. English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links
  3. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  4. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  5. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: July 18, 2024
  2. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: People Leak Papers Not For 'Charade' But For 'Money', Says CJI
  3. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  4. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; Alert In South States
  5. Karnataka Reservation Bill: Who Would It Benefit? Why Was It Put On Hold?
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  2. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  3. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  4. Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Amaran' To Arrive In Theatres This Diwali
  5. 'The Boys Season 4 Episode 8': When And Where To Watch The Finale Of This Satirical Superhero Series
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
World News
  1. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  2. 'If You Want To Die, Press Button': Suicide Pods To Be Used ‘Soon’ In Switzerland
  3. South Korea Supreme Court Upholds Insurance Rights, Benefits For Same-Sex Couples
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Students Clash With Police Authorities Amid Anti-Quota Unrest
  5. Parts Of South Korea Battle Flood After Heavy Rain
Latest Stories
  1. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  2. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  3. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: People Leak Papers Not For 'Charade' But For 'Money', Says CJI
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  6. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  7. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Sumit Nagal In Action; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20
  8. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op