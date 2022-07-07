Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uttar Pradesh: Elaborate Security In Muzaffarnagar For Kanwar Yatra

Senior police and administration officers from neighbouring districts of Muzaffarnagar as well as Haridwar held a joint meeting on Wednesday and discussed the traffic diversion plan for the yatra.

undefined
Kanwar Yatra PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 12:01 pm

Authorities in Muzaffarnagar have made elaborate security arrangements for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, officials said on Thursday. As part of the yatra, kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) from different parts of the country collect water from the Ganga river at Haridwar, Uttarakhand to offer at Shiva temples back home.

The yatra is scheduled to be held from July 14 to July 26 this year after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic. A huge influx of kanwariyas is being anticipated this time owing to the two-year break. The district has been divided into 80 sectors and over 5,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed to prevent any untoward incident during the yatra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vineet Jaiswal told reporters.

Related stories

Delhi Government To Set UP 175 Camps For The Upcoming Kanwar Yatra

Uttarakhand: Govt To Deploy 10,000 Security Personnel, CCTVs For Kanwar Yatra; Crash Barriers For Char Dham Yatra Route

After Ban On ‘Kanwar Yatra’, Now People Can Buy Gangajal From Post Offices In Western UP

Senior police and administration officers from neighbouring districts of Muzaffarnagar as well as Haridwar held a joint meeting on Wednesday and discussed the traffic diversion plan for the yatra. It was also decided in the meeting that was held in Haridwar that CCTV cameras will be installed at key points along the route of the yatra, they said. 


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Kanwar Yatra Kanwariyas Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar Haridwar Uttarakhand Impact Of Covid Pandemic Vineet Jaiswal Central Paramilitary Personnel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case