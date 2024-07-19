Kanwar Yatra: Nameplate Order For Eateries Issues For Entire State Amid Muzaffarnagar Row

A political row erupted on Thursday after Muzaffarnagar Police ordered all eateries and carts selling edibles to display their names to avoid any "confusion". Muzaffarnagar Police chief Abhishek Singh earlier on Monday said, "Preparations of Sawan month have started in the district. About 240 km of Kanwar Yatra route falls in the district. All the eateries, including hotels, dhabas and carts, on the route have been asked to display the names of their proprietors or those working on these shops."