AP CM Chandrababu Naidu To Meet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy On July 6 To Discuss State-Bifurcation Issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sent a letter to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, suggesting they meet in-person in Hyderabad on July 6 to discuss remaining issues from the state's bifurcation.
What Did CM Naidu Write In The Letter?
Chandrababu Naidu in his letter to Revanth Reddy wrote, “It has been 10 years since bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganisation Act, which hold significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states."
It is incumbent upon the CMs of the Telugu speaking states to foster close collaboration to ensure sustained progress and prosperity of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said.
He said a face-to-face meeting will provide an opportunity to engage comprehensively towards achieving mutually beneficial solutions.
In a post on X, Naidu informed about the letter where he added a caption saying, "I have written to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri @revanth_anumula Garu, proposing a meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest between our two Telugu-speaking States. I look forward to working closely with him to resolve post-bifurcation issues, enhance cooperation, and facilitate progress in our states."
According to Hindustan Times report, there's speculation about possible joint projects between the two states, hinted at in Chandrababu Naidu's letter to the Telangana chief minister.
Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as Andhra Pradesh's chief minister on June 12, along with his group of ministers.
During the elections for the Andhra Pradesh assembly and Lok Sabha, the TDP formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janasena Party.