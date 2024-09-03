Telangana And Andhra Pradesh Reel Under Deadly Rains, Floods

People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Vijayawada.
The Sriram Sagar Project reservoir on the Godavari river, in Nizamabad district. The floodgates of the reservoir were opened on Monday, following a rise in the water level of the Godavari river due to monsoon rains.
People wait on the roof of a house for evacuation from a flood-affected area following heavy rainfall, in Vijayawada.
Washed away railway tracks following heavy rainfall in Secunderabad.
Evacuation and relief work underway in the flood-hit Tadepalli Mahanadu, Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the flood affected areas. Naidu visited Krishna Lanka and Jakkampudi areas.
SDRF men rescue flood-hit people, in Ajit Singh Nagar, Vijayawada.
NDRF men evacuate people from a flood -hit area, in Vijayawada.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu Naidu inspects the rescue and relief work in flood-affected areas.
Washed away railway tracks following heavy rainfall in Secunderabad.
NDRF men evacuate an infant from a flood -hit area, in Vijayawada.
Workers restore a portion gravel under the railway track after it was washed away due to floodwaters at Kesamudram, in Mahabubabad district.