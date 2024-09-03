National

Telangana And Andhra Pradesh Reel Under Deadly Rains, Floods

Pounding rains have led to several deaths in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where the chief ministers have also appealed to the central government for help. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the recent torrential rain and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Vijayawada, is the "biggest disaster" he has witnessed in the state in his political career. In Telangana, at least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents as torrential rains.