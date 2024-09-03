National

Telangana And Andhra Pradesh Reel Under Deadly Rains, Floods

Pounding rains have led to several deaths in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where the chief ministers have also appealed to the central government for help. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the recent torrential rain and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Vijayawada, is the "biggest disaster" he has witnessed in the state in his political career. In Telangana, at least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents as torrential rains.

Flood in Vijayawada: People wade through a flooded road | Photo: AP

People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Vijayawada.

1/11
Godavari river: Sriram Sagar Project reservoir gates opened
Godavari river: Sriram Sagar Project reservoir gates opened | Photo: PTI

The Sriram Sagar Project reservoir on the Godavari river, in Nizamabad district. The floodgates of the reservoir were opened on Monday, following a rise in the water level of the Godavari river due to monsoon rains.

2/11
Flood in Vijayawada: People wait on the roof of a house for evacuation
Flood in Vijayawada: People wait on the roof of a house for evacuation | Photo: PTI

People wait on the roof of a house for evacuation from a flood-affected area following heavy rainfall, in Vijayawada.

3/11
Secunderabad: Washed away railway tracks after rain
Secunderabad: Washed away railway tracks after rain | Photo: PTI

Washed away railway tracks following heavy rainfall in Secunderabad.

4/11
Flood in Tadepalli Mahanadu: Evacuation and relief work underway
Flood in Tadepalli Mahanadu: Evacuation and relief work underway | Photo: PTI

Evacuation and relief work underway in the flood-hit Tadepalli Mahanadu, Andhra Pradesh.

5/11
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visits flood hit Krishna Lanka and Jakkampudi areas
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visits flood hit Krishna Lanka and Jakkampudi areas | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the flood affected areas. Naidu visited Krishna Lanka and Jakkampudi areas.

6/11
Flood in Vijayawada: SDRF men rescue flood-hit people, in Ajit Singh Nagar
Flood in Vijayawada: SDRF men rescue flood-hit people, in Ajit Singh Nagar | Photo: PTI

SDRF men rescue flood-hit people, in Ajit Singh Nagar, Vijayawada.

7/11
Flood in Vijayawada: NDRF men evacuate people from a flood -hit area
Flood in Vijayawada: NDRF men evacuate people from a flood -hit area | Photo: PTI

NDRF men evacuate people from a flood -hit area, in Vijayawada.

8/11
Chandrababu Babu Naidu inspects the rescue and relief work in flood-affected areas
Chandrababu Babu Naidu inspects the rescue and relief work in flood-affected areas | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu Naidu inspects the rescue and relief work in flood-affected areas.

9/11
Flood in Secunderabad
Flood in Secunderabad | Photo: PTI

Washed away railway tracks following heavy rainfall in Secunderabad.

10/11
Flood in Vijayawada: NDRF men evacuate an infant from a flood -hit area
Flood in Vijayawada: NDRF men evacuate an infant from a flood -hit area | Photo: PTI

NDRF men evacuate an infant from a flood -hit area, in Vijayawada.

11/11
Flood in Mahabubabad: Workers restore a portion gravel under the railway track
Flood in Mahabubabad: Workers restore a portion gravel under the railway track | Photo: PTI

Workers restore a portion gravel under the railway track after it was washed away due to floodwaters at Kesamudram, in Mahabubabad district.

