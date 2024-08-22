Andhra Pradesh Pharma Fire: 17 Dead, 33 Injured, CM Naidu To Visit Today; Ex-Gratia Announced

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday posted, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."