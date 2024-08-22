National

Andhra Pradesh Pharma Fire: 17 Dead, 33 Injured, CM Naidu To Visit Today; Ex-Gratia Announced

Though it is being reported that the fire accident in Andhra Pradesh's pharma unit occurred due to a reactor blast, a post on X by the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Konidala Pawan Kalyan mentioned when solvent oil was being pumped from one floor to another, it led to leakage and resulted in a blaze followed by a large explosion.

Firefighters dousing the flame at the pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh
Firefighters dousing the flame at the pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh Photo: X/ @umasudhir
At least 17 people died while 33 others sustained injuries in a massive blaze and explosion that ripped through the pharma unit of Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd. in Andhra Pradesh's Atchutapuram on Wednesday. The incident reportedly took place during lunchtime.

From the workers' skin ripped and peeling off to bodies soaked in blood- several harrowing scenes have surfaced since the lunchtime mishap took place on Wednesday.

Though it is being reported that the accident occurred due to a reactor blast, a post on X by the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Konidala Pawan Kalyan mentioned when solvent oil was being pumped from one floor to another, it led to leakage and resulted in a blaze followed by a large explosion.

Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd is known to manufacture intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The pharma company started production in April 2019 with an investment of Rs 200 crore. It is located on a 40-acre campus in the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation's (APIIC) multi-product SEZ at the Atchutapuram cluster.

CM Naidu to visit spot today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the site today. On Wednesday, Naidu ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, promising stringent action against the management if its negligence was found to have caused the tragic incident.

The CM will visit the accident site today to meet the families of the deceased persons and those who were seriously injured.

On Wednesday, Naidu spoke multiple times with the Anakapalli district collector and issued instructions to extend better services for the affected people. Moreover, Naidu also directed officials to deploy air ambulance services to shift the injured either to Visakhapatnam or Hyderabad for better medical care.

"The CM instructed officials to use air ambulance services to shift the injured persons if needed. He also directed the health secretary to immediately visit the accident spot," said an official statement.

Andhra Pradesh fire: What did the district authority say?

Commenting on the cause behind the fire, Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan said it was suspected to be electricity-related. According to PTI, the injured workers were shifted to a nearby hospital in ambulances after the incident occurred at 2:15 pm at

Krishnan further added that the factory operated with 381 employees in two shifts. "The fire occurred during lunchtime. Therefore, staff presence was less," she said.

As many as 33 injured people were shifted to different hospitals in Anakapalli and Atchutapuram. Further, 13 people trapped in the unit were rescued using ladder vehicles, Krishnan said.

Andhra Pradesh pharma fire: Reactions

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the unfortunate incident, President Droupadi Murmu posted on X, "Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an explosion at a pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured."

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday posted, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

