Andhra Pradesh: 15 People Injured Inside Pharma Company Reactor Explosion At Atchutapuram SEZ

At least 15 people were reportedly injured in reactor explosion incident at a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district on Wednesday. The explosion is said to have taken place at the Achutapuram Special Economic Zone.
The injured have been shifted to the NTR Hospital for treatment, reports said.
The explosion reportedly occurred at the Escientia Company, a pharma firm's plant, in the Special Economic Zone.
The accident took place during lunchtime, averting a major disaster, reports mentioned. The videos on social media platforms showed smoke billowing from the reactor and engulfing the surrounding villages.
The District Collector and the Superintendant of Police are on their way to the accident site, while relief and rescue operations are underway, reports mentioned.