Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit

At least three people have died and six others have been injured in a fire and subsequent blast at a food processing unit in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area.
The incident occurred at Shayam Kripa Foods Private Ltd, a dry moong dal processing factory, in the early hours of Saturday. According to Delhi police, a distress call was received at 3:35 am, and 14 fire tenders were deployed to battle the blaze.
Preliminary investigations suggest that a gas leak in one of the pipelines caused the fire, which spread and led to overheating of the compressor, resulting in a blast.
The victims, identified as Shyam (24), Ram Singh (30), and Beerpal (42), were declared dead, while the injured are undergoing treatment.
This incident comes amid a severe heatwave in the national capital region, which has seen several major and minor fire outbreaks in recent weeks.
On May 25, a devastating fire at TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, claimed the lives of at least 27 people, including children. Just days later, a fire at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar resulted in the deaths of seven newborn babies.