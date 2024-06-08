National

Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit

The incident occurred at Shayam Kripa Foods Private Ltd, a dry moong dal processing factory, in the early hours of Saturday.

Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
At least three people have died and six others have been injured in a fire and subsequent blast at a food processing unit in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area.

The incident occurred at Shayam Kripa Foods Private Ltd, a dry moong dal processing factory, in the early hours of Saturday. According to Delhi police, a distress call was received at 3:35 am, and 14 fire tenders were deployed to battle the blaze.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a gas leak in one of the pipelines caused the fire, which spread and led to overheating of the compressor, resulting in a blast.

The victims, identified as Shyam (24), Ram Singh (30), and Beerpal (42), were declared dead, while the injured are undergoing treatment.

This incident comes amid a severe heatwave in the national capital region, which has seen several major and minor fire outbreaks in recent weeks.

On May 25, a devastating fire at TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, claimed the lives of at least 27 people, including children. Just days later, a fire at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar resulted in the deaths of seven newborn babies.

