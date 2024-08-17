National

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Meets PM Modi, Seeks Early Release Of Polavaram, Amaravati Funds

During his two-day visit to the national capital, Naidu also held meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil.

Chandrababu Naidu with PM Modi
Chandrababu Naidu with PM Modi Photo: PTI
info_icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and sought early release of funds for the Polavaram irrigation project and Amaravati capital city development.

A few TDP MPs and Union Ministers K Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar accompanied the chief minister in these meetings.

In his meeting with Modi, Naidu expressed gratitude for the Rs 15,000-crore allocation for Amaravati's development announced in the Union Budget, an official statement said.

The TDP chief requested early release of funds for the Polavaram project while calling for a decision in the upcoming cabinet meeting to expedite project completion.

Naidu also sought Special Assistance for Capital Investment (SACI) and the release of backward region grants for underdeveloped districts in Rayalaseema, Prakasam and North Coastal regions.

With Shah, the Andhra CM discussed pending issues under the State Reorganisation Act.

In his meeting with Sitharaman, Naidu deliberated on structuring multilateral financial assistance for Amaravati.

On Friday, Naidu met the Jal Shakti Minister to discuss the construction of the Polavaram project's diaphragm wall.

Following a central government-appointed expert panel report, the Andhra CM called for improved Centre-State coordination for the timely and safe completion of the diaphragm wall and other project components.

The statement added that Naidu requested Central Water Commission (CWC) officers to fast-track approval for construction methodologies of the diaphragm wall, ECRF Dam, and associated works.

The chief minister's Delhi visit comes amid Andhra Pradesh's rising public debt, which has increased from 31.02 per cent of GSDP in 2019-20 to 33.32 per cent in 2023-24, official data shows.

The TDP, with 16 Lok Sabha MPs, is a key member of the ruling NDA.

