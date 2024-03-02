Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’ ft. Yash, Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi's To Be Announced On Ram Navami?

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film ‘Ramayana’ is expected to release during the 2025 Diwali. Reportedly, the film features an ensemble cast of Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh. However, there has not been a formal announcement of the film yet. Now adding to the excitement, recent reports suggest that the makers are set to announce the film on the occasion of Ram Navami, i.e., April 17.
Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the production house as saying that Ramayana will indeed be announced on April 17, 2024 – on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The source was further quoted as, “There is no better date than Ram Navami to make an official announcement on the cast, crew, and release plans for Ramayana. It’s the most ambitious film in Indian Cinema and the team is making all the efforts to bring it to the spectacle in the most authentic manner. The team has spent over 5 years in pre-production to get the script and visuals in place, and it’s now the time to execute all that was planned.”
It is believed that the magnum opus will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram with Sai Pallavi in the role of Sita. On the other hand, Yash will be portraying the menacing Ravana and Sunny Deol will be playing the role of Lord Hanuman. It is also touted that Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh will be playing Kaikeyi and Surpanakha respectively. Speculations are rife that Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi are also in talks with the makers to be cast in the roles of Kumbhakarna and Vibhashana respectively.
The makers have reportedly begun shooting the first part of the film this month, and will complete it by July. The film is eyeing a Diwali 2025 release.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that Ranbir is expected to undergo voice and diction training for the film. “Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic, and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognize a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In ‘Ramayana’, Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new,” India Today quoted a source as saying.