Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’ ft. Yash, Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi's To Be Announced On Ram Navami?

Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the production house as saying that Ramayana will indeed be announced on April 17, 2024 – on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The source was further quoted as, “There is no better date than Ram Navami to make an official announcement on the cast, crew, and release plans for Ramayana. It’s the most ambitious film in Indian Cinema and the team is making all the efforts to bring it to the spectacle in the most authentic manner. The team has spent over 5 years in pre-production to get the script and visuals in place, and it’s now the time to execute all that was planned.”