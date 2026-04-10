Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: LeBron James Powers Lakers Past Struggling Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, securing a comfortable 119-103 victory. With Stephen Curry sidelined, the Warriors struggled to find offensive rhythm, shooting poorly throughout the night. LeBron James orchestrated the Lakers' attack with a masterclass performance, tallying 26 points and 11 assists. The Lakers capitalized on Golden State's defensive lapses, maintaining a double-digit lead for most of the second half. This win further solidifies the Lakers' momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season, while the Warriors continue to grapple with consistency in the absence of their star playmaker. See best photos from the match.

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Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers nba game-LeBron James
LeBron James (23) dunks in the second half as the Golden State Warriors played the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center in San Francisco. | Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers nba game-Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
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Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers nba game-Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) runs up the court after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
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Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers nba game-Charles Bassey
Golden State Warriors forward Charles Bassey (28) dunks against Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
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Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers nba game-Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia, left, reaches for the ball while defending Golden State Warriors forward Malevy Leons during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
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Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers nba game-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
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Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers nba game-Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard, left, holds on to the ball while being defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
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Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers nba game-Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
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Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers nba game-
Seth Curry (31) drives to the basket defended by Rui Hachimura (28) in the first half as the Golden State Warriors played the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco. | Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers nba game-DeAnthony Melton
De'Anthony Melton (8) defends against LeBron James (23) in the first half as the Golden State Warriors played the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco. | Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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