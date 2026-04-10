Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: LeBron James Powers Lakers Past Struggling Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, securing a comfortable 119-103 victory. With Stephen Curry sidelined, the Warriors struggled to find offensive rhythm, shooting poorly throughout the night. LeBron James orchestrated the Lakers' attack with a masterclass performance, tallying 26 points and 11 assists. The Lakers capitalized on Golden State's defensive lapses, maintaining a double-digit lead for most of the second half. This win further solidifies the Lakers' momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season, while the Warriors continue to grapple with consistency in the absence of their star playmaker. See best photos from the match.
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