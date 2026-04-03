Golden State Warriors Vs Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA 2026: Gilgeous-Alexander Spearhead Thunder’s Sensational Win
MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 28 points and Isaiah Joe provided a spark with 20 points off the bench to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a massive 139-96 win over the LA Lakers. The Thunder’s defence stifled Luka Doncic, holding him to just 12 points before he exited with a hamstring injury. Lu Dort set the tone early with 14 first-quarter points, helping OKC build an 82-51 halftime lead in what became one of the worst losses in Lakers franchise history. See best photos below.
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