Rafael Nadal's Career In Numbers Before Farewell At Davis Cup Final 8

Let us take a look at some of the statistics that define the 38-year-old Rafael Nadal's incredible career, before he walks into the sunset with the Spain campaign at the Davis Cup Finals

Rafael Nadal attends a training session in Malaga
Rafael Nadal attends a training session in Malaga, southern Spain, on Monday (November 18, 2024) ahead of the Davis Cup quarter-final against Netherlands. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
They say statistics don't usually paint the true picture of an athlete's greatness. But when the highs are as towering as those of Rafael Nadal, numbers can't lie. (More Tennis News)

Sample this: Nadal was all of 18 and yet to win a Major title when he first climbed into the top 10 of the ATP rankings on April 25, 2005. He stayed there for 912 back-to-back weeks until March 19, 2023, which is almost 18 whole years and the longest presence in the top 10 for any men's tennis player in the half-century-plus history of computerized rankings.

The staggering stat is but one of many highlights and milestones punctuating the 38-year-old Spanish legend's incredible journey, which will come to an end after the Davis Cup Final 8. Nadal and Spain take on the Netherlands in the team competition's quarter-finals on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

Rafael Nadal returns during a training session at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain on Saturday (November 16, 2024). - AP/Manu Fernandez
Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Let us take a look at some of the numbers (sourced from the ATP and the International Tennis Federation) that define Nadal's career:

22

That is the number of Grand Slam titles Nadal has won, putting him second among men after Novak Djokovic's 24.

14

With those many French Open championships under his belt, the Spaniard is the undisputed master of the clay court Major. 14 titles are also the most at any Grand Slam tournament by a man or woman.

112-4

That is his career win-loss record at Roland Garros.

1

He has a career Grand Slam, including four titles at the US Open and two apiece at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

29-1

Nadal has lost just one of 30 Davis Cup singles matches played so far (before the quarter-finals against Netherlands), a 96.7% win rate that is the highest for anyone who has played at least 15 matches.

82.6%

His winning percentage in tour-level matches, second among men after Djokovic's 83.5%.

1,080-227

Nadal's career record in tour-level singles matches (before the quarter-finals against Netherlands), which gives him the fourth-most wins among men in the Open era, behind Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,251) and Djokovic (1,124).

92

His career singles titles, the fifth most among men in the Open era, trailing Connors (109), Federer (103), Djokovic (99) and Ivan Lendl (94).

209

He stayed for these many weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings, the sixth-most ever.

5

Nadal finished at No. 1 in the rankings for five years (2008, 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019), and at No. 2 for eight years (2005-07, 2009, 2011, 2018, 2020 and 2022).

2

Olympic gold medals, in singles in 2008 and doubles in 2016.

19

Nadal has at least one tour-level title for 19 consecutive seasons from 2004 through 2022, tied with Djokovic.

23

Victories against a man ranked No. 1 at the time, the most since ATP computerized rankings began in 1973.

63

Clay-court titles, the most for a man in the Open era.

410

Wins at ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, tied with Djokovic for the most.

(With AP inputs)

