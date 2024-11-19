Rafael Nadal's Career In Numbers Before Farewell At Davis Cup Final 8

Sample this: Nadal was all of 18 and yet to win a Major title when he first climbed into the top 10 of the ATP rankings on April 25, 2005. He stayed there for 912 back-to-back weeks until March 19, 2023, which is almost 18 whole years and the longest presence in the top 10 for any men's tennis player in the half-century-plus history of computerized rankings.