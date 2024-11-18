Tennis

Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance

Here are all your questions — the when, why, what, where and how of Rafael Nadal's swansong from professional tennis — answered in a detailed ready reckoner

Rafael Nadal training session davis cup finals
Rafael Nadal returns during a training session at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain on Saturday (November 16, 2024). Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
The curtains will finally come down on a glorious 23-year-long professional career, as Rafael Nadal readies to retire. The Spanish tennis stalwart will bid adieu to the sport after one last event: He will be a member of Spain's team at the Davis Cup finals that begin on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) in front of a home crowd in Malaga. (More Tennis News)

After Swiss great Roger Federer announced his retirement in 2022, Nadal is the second member of the so-called 'Big Three' of men's tennis to exit the stage. Novak Djokovic, the third member of the elite club, still seems some distance off from hanging up his racket.

“It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end," said the 38-year-old Nadal, who has been practicing everyday in Malaga since last week. "And I think it is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.”

Rafael Nadal. - File
Rafael Nadal’s Last Serve: 'Gracias, Rafa' - Legend Bids Farewell At Davis Cup Finals On Home Soil

BY Associated Press

Here is your guide to Nadal's farewell to tennis:

When Will Nadal Play His Final Match?

It's not fully clear when Nadal's last match will come, largely because the Davis Cup is a team event and what's now known as the “Final 8” begins at the quarter-final stage.

Spain will get things started against the Netherlands on Tuesday. Win that, and the Spaniards would advance to the semi-finals slated for Friday against Canada or Germany (who meet each other on Wednesday).

The other quarter-finals are scheduled for Thursday: the United States vs Australia and defending champions Italy against Argentina. The championship round will be played on Sunday.

There are two matches in singles and one in doubles in each matchup; the first country to win twice progresses. No one knows for sure whether Nadal will be chosen by Spain's captain, David Ferrer, to play singles, doubles, both or — theoretically possible, even if unlikely — neither.

“If I really don't see myself ready to have a chance of winning in singles,” Nadal said, "I'll be the first who won't want to play.”

Alcaraz is determined to give Nadal the perfect send-off - null
Davis Cup Finals 2024: Winning On Rafael Nadal's Farewell A 'Huge Motivation', Says Carlos Alcaraz

BY Stats Perform

Who Are Nadal's Teammates On Spain's Davis Cup Team?

Nadal is joined on Spain's roster by four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez and Marcel Granollers.

Why Is Nadal Retiring Now?

The main reason he is ready to move on is that he has been hit by a series of injuries, including a painful foot, abdominal muscle problems and a hip issue that required surgery last season. “The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially," Nadal said. "I don't think I have been able to play without limitations.”

When Was Nadal's Most Recent Match?

Nadal has not played much in each of the last two seasons because of injuries; he's just 12-7 in 2024. His most recent official competition anywhere came in early August at the Paris Olympics, where he lost to his long-time rival Djokovic in the second round of singles, and reached the doubles quarter-finals alongside Alcaraz before bowing out. Nadal also played two exhibition matches in Saudi Arabia last month.

How Many Grand Slam Titles Did Nadal Win?

Nadal will end his professional career with 22 Grand Slam singles titles, behind only Djokovic's 24 among men in the history of tennis, and ahead of Federer's 20. The breakdown: 14 at the French Open, four at the US Open, two at Wimbledon, two at the Australian Open. Nadal's last major championship came in Paris in 2022, when he needed nerve-numbing injections in his left foot.

Has Nadal Helped Spain Win The Davis Cup In The Past?

Nadal has been a part of Spain's team at some stage of the Davis Cup during five years when the country won the title — in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019. That first title came after a teenage Nadal defeated then-No. 2-ranked Andy Roddick as Spain got past the United States.

“I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country,” Nadal said.

"I think I've come full circle, because one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Seville in 2004.”

Where To Watch Nadal In Action, One Last Time?

The Davis Cup finals are being broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India. Hence, fans can catch Nadal in action (hopefully) in the Netherlands vs Spain quarter-final clash and beyond (if Spain win) on the Sony Sports Ten TV channels, and the SonyLIV app and website in India.

(With AP inputs)

