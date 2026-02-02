Arsenal Vs Corinthians: Gunners Crowned Inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup Winners After Extra-Time Thriller

FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2026 Final Photos: Arsenal emerged as the inaugural champions by beating Brazil's Corinthians after extra time in London on Sunday (February 1, 2026). Olivia Smith (15th) gave Renee Slegers' Women's Super League side an early lead, but the Brazilian outfit levelled via Gabi Zanotti's 21st-minute strike. Two minutes before the hour mark, Lotte Wubben-Moy restored the lead for the Gunners, but Vic Albuquerque converted a 96th-minute penalty to force extra time in the rain-soaked title clash at Emirates Stadium. Substitute Caitlin Foord scored in the 104th to hand the UEFA Women's Champions League holders a 3-2 victory over the South American champions. The win, however, was overshadowed by a serious injury to goalkeeper Anneke Borbe, who was hospitalised after colliding with teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy. Promoted as the women's premier club competition, the annual tournament features six continental (confederation) champions.

Arsenal FC vs SC Corinthians Women's Champions Cup final-
Arsenal's team captains Kin Little, left, and Leah Williamson, right, lift the trophy after winning the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
1/10
Arsenal FC vs SC Corinthians Womens Champions Cup final-
Corinthians players pose after receiving their second place medals at the the end of the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
2/10
Arsenal FC vs SC Corinthians Womens Champions Cup final- Kin Little
Arsenal's team captains Kin Little, left, and Leah Williamson, right, lift the trophy after winning the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
3/10
Arsenal FC vs SC Corinthians Womens Champions Cup final-Frida Maanum
Arsenal's Frida Maanum receives the Best Player award from Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, at the the end of the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
4/10
Arsenal FC vs SC Corinthians Womens Champions Cup final-Katie McCabe
Arsenal's Katie McCabe, Caitlin Foord and Victoria Pelota, from left, celebrate at the the end of the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
5/10
Arsenal FC vs SC Corinthians Womens Champions Cup final-Caitlin Foord
Arsenal's Caitlin Foord, center, scores her side's third goal during the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
6/10
Arsenal FC vs SC Corinthians Womens Champions Cup final-Leticia
Corinthian's goalkeeper Leticia celebrates after teammate Vic Albuquerque scored their side's second goal from the penalty spot during the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
7/10
Arsenal FC vs SC Corinthians Womens Champions Cup final-Vic Albuquerque
Corinthian's Vic Albuquerque, right, scores her side's second goal from the penalty spot past Arsenal's goalkeeper Anneke Borbe during the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
8/10
Arsenal FC vs SC Corinthians Womens Champions Cup final-Caitlin Foord
Arsenal's Caitlin Foord, center, attempts a shot at goal during the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
9/10
Arsenal FC vs SC Corinthians Womens Champions Cup final-Lotte Wubben-Moy
Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
10/10
Arsenal FC vs SC Corinthians Womens Champions Cup final-11-Olivia Smith
Arsenal's Olivia Smith celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
