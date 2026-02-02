Arsenal Vs Corinthians: Gunners Crowned Inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup Winners After Extra-Time Thriller
FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2026 Final Photos: Arsenal emerged as the inaugural champions by beating Brazil's Corinthians after extra time in London on Sunday (February 1, 2026). Olivia Smith (15th) gave Renee Slegers' Women's Super League side an early lead, but the Brazilian outfit levelled via Gabi Zanotti's 21st-minute strike. Two minutes before the hour mark, Lotte Wubben-Moy restored the lead for the Gunners, but Vic Albuquerque converted a 96th-minute penalty to force extra time in the rain-soaked title clash at Emirates Stadium. Substitute Caitlin Foord scored in the 104th to hand the UEFA Women's Champions League holders a 3-2 victory over the South American champions. The win, however, was overshadowed by a serious injury to goalkeeper Anneke Borbe, who was hospitalised after colliding with teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy. Promoted as the women's premier club competition, the annual tournament features six continental (confederation) champions.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE