Davis Cup Finals 2024: Winning On Rafael Nadal's Farewell A 'Huge Motivation', Says Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz says it will be "the most special tournament I'll play in my career" when he teams up with Rafael Nadal at next week's Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. (More Tennis News)
Nadal will retire from tennis after representing Spain in the tournament he has already won four times during his illustrious career.
Once again, the 22-time major winner will be joined by Alcaraz, after the pair also teamed up in the men's doubles during the Paris Olympics, where they reached the quarter-finals.
And Alcaraz says winning the Davis Cup is a "huge motivation" as he looks to give his compatriot the perfect send-off.
"It's probably the most special tournament I'll play in my career, because of what's happening, because of the circumstances," the four-time grand slam champion said.
"The Davis Cup has always been a tournament that I'd love to win one day. I'm passionate about representing Spain. Having Rafa by my side, knowing it's his last tournament, will make it much more special.
"No player deserves more to finish the incredible career he had with a title, and I know how special the Davis Cup is for him. It will be a difficult challenge, but winning it for Rafa is a huge motivation.
"Rafa's farewell is much more important, at least for me. The Davis Cup is every year. Rafa's farewell, saying goodbye to a legend of the sport, unfortunately only happens once. Personally, I’m very excited to be by Rafa's side for his farewell."