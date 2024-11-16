Tennis

Davis Cup: Rafael Nadal 'Couldn't Ask For More' Ahead Of Final Career Event

The Spaniard announced last month he would end his remarkable playing career after the tournament, which begins on November 20, having struggled with injuries in the last two years

Rafael Nadal says he "couldn't ask for anything more" from his career as he prepares for the start of the Davis Cup, the final tournament before he retires. (More Tennis News)

He will retire as a four-time US Open champion and a two-time winner at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Along with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, Nadal is one of only three players in the Open Era to have played and won over 300 men's singles Grand Slam matches. Nadal bows out with a major record of 314 wins from 358 matches. 

It is not yet clear if Nadal will play singles, doubles, or be a substitute at the Davis Cup, but he is determined to enjoy the event where he first played 20 years ago.

"My first great joy as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup in 2004. Circumstances have given me the opportunity to be here," he told RFET media.

"I can't ask for anything more. I am more than grateful and satisfied with everything that has happened to me over the years.

"What I would like is obviously that the team works well and have options to win one more Davis Cup, either playing or cheering from the stands, sincerely. I'm here to live this week with enthusiasm, and then we'll see what happens."

Nadal last played at the 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, and has limited the events that he has featured in this year. After playing in just seven ATP Tour events in 2024, he will take the time to decide what he is capable of in Malaga.

"First, we have to see how I'm feeling these days in training and if I really do not see myself ready to have options to win the singles, I'm the first one who will not want to play," he said.

"If I don't feel ready, I'll be the first to talk to the captain. I've already told David [Ferrer, Spain's captain] on many occasions not to make any decision based on what is my last week as a professional tennis player. More or less, I've been able to do a good preparation. That's why I'm here.

"You have to see day by day, I haven't competed for a long time and the reality is that I want to live this week in whatever way I can, with the illusion of closing a very beautiful and long stage of my life, living these last moments with illusion, also with normality and from the acceptance of what is all a beginning and an end".

