Tennis

6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting

Djokovic and Nadal met in the third-place play-off at the inaugural event in Riyadh, having lost their respective semi-finals against Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal pose together after their match at the 6 Kings Slam
info_icon

Rafael Nadal said Novak Djokovic had helped push him beyond his limits for 15 years after losing one final clash with the Serbian at the 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic and Nadal met in the third-place play-off at the inaugural event in Riyadh, having lost their respective semi-finals against Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Friday.

Nadal, who will hang up his racket after the Davis Cup Finals next month, was beaten 6-2 7-6 (7-5) by his great rival in his final match at an individual event.

The duo – who made up two-thirds of tennis' 'Big Three' alongside Roger Federer – have won 46 grand slam singles titles between them and met in 60 ATP Tour-recognised matches, with Djokovic winning 31 to Nadal's 29. 

Djokovic is also the only player to ever defeat Nadal at all four grand slams. 

Speaking after Saturday's match, an emotional Nadal thanked Djokovic for the role he played in his glittering career, saying: "Novak, you helped me go over my limits for 15 years.

"I would probably not be the player I am without you. I wish you the best of luck for the future."

When asked what he will miss most after his retirement, Nadal added: "Almost everything.

"It has been a dream come true to be able to play for almost 20 years, being competitive, having the chance to play in the best places in the world, which I watched on TV as a kid.

"I cannot thank you enough for the support and love I have received all around. It was an amazing journey at every single tournament over the years. I feel very fortunate to be a tennis player."

Djokovic, who also defeated Nadal at the Paris Olympic Games at the Spaniard's favoured Roland-Garros venue in July, then outlined his hope that his rival will not turn his back on the sport entirely.

"I don't know where to start with Rafa," Djokovic said. "An amazing career. I could speak all night. It has been an honour to share the court with you.

info_icon

"I go back to the very first match we played and who would know we would be standing here almost 20 years later, playing 60 times. I have the utmost respect for you. Incredible athlete, incredible person.

"The rivalry has been incredible, very intense, so I hope we will have the chance to sit on the bench somewhere, have a drink and reflect.

"I know how much sacrifice there has been. It is an emotional day, so don't leave tennis, man! Stay with us! You have left an amazing legacy."

Nadal will be part of the Spain team that faces the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Final 8 on November 19, with a semi-final matchup against Germany or Canada on the line.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gambia Vs Mozambique Live Streaming T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
  2. Rwanda Vs Seychelles Live Streaming T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
  3. Indonesia Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: When, Where To Watch INA Vs THA Match
  4. IND-A Vs PAK-A Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: India Blues Beat Shaheens By 7 Runs | PAK-176/7 In 20 Overs; IND - 183/8
  5. Bhutan Vs Maldives Live Streaming, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: When, Where To Watch BHU Vs MDV Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Girona 0-1 Real Sociedad, La Liga: Oyarzabal Seals Away Win For La Real
  2. Bayern Munich 4-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Harry Kane Hat-Trick Keeps Hosts On Top
  3. Milan 1-0 Udinese, Serie A: Samuel Chukwueze Goal Secures Victory For Rossoneri Despite Reijnders Red Card
  4. Raphael Varane Joins Serie A Club Como Board A Month After Retirement From Football
  5. Oxford United 1-1 West Brom, EFL Championship: Baggies Miss Chance To Reach Top
Tennis News
  1. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  5. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Bypoll: BJP Fields Young Leader Navya Haridas Against Priyanka Gandhi
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Cong, JMM To Contest 70 Seats, RJD Disappointed; BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates
  3. Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh Kills 2 ITBP Jawans, Cops Injures 2 Cops
  4. What Raavan Means To Muslim Artisans During Dusshera
  5. Police Detains Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar For Staging Protest In Hyderabad
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. France Faces Worst Flood In 40 Years
  2. Life And Death Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  3. Japan: Man Firebombs Ruling Party HQ, Crashes Car Into PM's Residence
  4. 'Nothing Will Deter': Netanyahu's Message After Home Targeted In Drone Attack; Gunshot To The Head Killed Sinwar
  5. Post-Uprising Bangladesh Toddles Towards Democracy 
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails