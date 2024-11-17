Davis Cup Finals 2024: Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule & Rafael Nadal's Farewell Match - Everything You Need To Know

Winter is coming, and with it comes the end of an era. The tennis world will soon say goodbye to the brilliance that Rafael Nadal has brought to the sport over the years. The Davis Cup Finals, featuring the final eight teams, will take place from November 19-24 in Malaga, Spain, and it will also mark Nadal's emotional farewell. (More Tennis News)
The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion, joined by rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, will play his last national tournament on home soil, competing in the doubles event.
Nadal hopes to end his legendary career with a triumphant performance, but the road to victory won't be easy. Standing in their way are the reigning champions, Italy, who are led by the world’s No. 1 player, Jannik Sinner posing a challenging battle for the Spanish duo.
The final stage of the Davis Cup comprises eight national teams competing in a knockout format. The final 8 teams are -- Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Canada, USA, Australia, Italy, Argentina. All matches in the knockout rounds will be held on indoor hard courts at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain.
Davis Cup Finals 2024 Schedule
Quarter-finals:
Tuesday 19 November
Netherlands vs Spain, 5pm → 10:30 PM IST
Singles match 1
Singles match 2
Doubles match 3 (if necessary)
Wednesday 20 November
Germany vs Canada, 12pm → 5:30 PM IST
Singles match 1
Singles match 2
Doubles match 3 (if necessary)
Thursday 21 November
USA vs Australia, 10am → 3:30 PM IST
Singles match 1
Singles match 2
Doubles match 3 (if necessary)
Italy vs Argentina, not before 5 pm → 10:30 PM IST
Singles match 1
Singles match 2
Doubles match 3 (if necessary)
Semi-finals:
Friday 22 November
Semi-final 1, 5 pm → 10:30 PM IST
Saturday 23 November
Semi-final 2, 1 pm → 6:30 PM IST
Final:
Sunday 24 November, 4 pm → 9:30 PM IST
Where to watch Davis Cup Finals 2024 in India?
In India Sony is the official broadcast partner of the Davis Cup finals matches. Therefore, fans can catch the live streaming of the tennis games on SonyLiv app and website and live telecast will be broadcast on the Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD TV channels.