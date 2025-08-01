Football

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Pape Matar Sarr Shines In Spurs Win

Pape Matar Sarr scored a stunning goal from halfway to give Tottenham a 1-0 victory over north London rivals Arsenal in a pre-season friendly held in Hong Kong. Sarr intercepted Myles Lewis-Skelly, who Arsenal believed had been fouled by Richarlison in midfield. He then launched an incredible long-range lob from just inside Arsenal's half, catching goalkeeper David Raya off guard to score with Spurs' only shot on target in the 45th minute. Prior to Sarr's remarkable goal, Raya had a few shaky moments during corners, as Spurs hit the post twice from set pieces. Additionally, Richarlison missed a fantastic opportunity from close range following the second corner.