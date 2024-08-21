Russia-Ukraine War: Thousands Flee Border Areas Amid Kursk Invasion; Putin Lands To Chechnya For More Troops

As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has landed in Chechnya for the first time since 2011. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops continue their invasion of the Kursk region, prompting hundreds and thousands of Russians to flee the border areas.
As the Ukraine war continues, Chenchen leader Ramzan Kadyrov vowed to help Moscow in its fight and send in troops to help. Putin, who made his first vist to the North Caucasus region since 2011, was seen examination troops and volunteers gearing up to fight Russia's fight.
Russia-Ukraine War | Latest Updates
Thousands Of Russians Flee Border Areas
Amid the Kursk incursion, hundreds of thousands of Russians have been asked to evacuate and flee the border areas. As per the latest reports, over 122,000 Russians have already fled the border.
As per state agency TASS, the Russian Emergencies Ministry has confirmed that the evacuation of Russian citizens is underway. Since Ukraine's surprise cross-border attack, residents have left their homes in huge numbers.
As per President Zelenskyy, Ukrainian troops have captured 1,250sq/km (480 square miles) and 92 settlements in the Kursk region.
'No Peace Talks Until Ukraine Is Defeated'
As tensions escalate, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council has stated that there will no negotiations and peace talks until "Ukraine is completely defeated".
“The empty chatter of intermediaries that no one had appointed about the wonderful peace is over. Everyone understands everything now, even though they do not say it out loud,” Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that, "there will be NO MORE NEGOTIATIONS UNTIL THE COMPLETE DEFEAT OF THE ENEMY!”
Putin Lands In Chechnya To Inspect Troops, Arms
Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first visit to Chechnya and the North Caucasus region since 2001 to inspect and examine troops and volunteers preparing to fight in Ukraine.
Putin's visit comes after Ukraine's surprise attack to invade the Kursk region.
"As long as we have men like you, we are absolutely, absolutely invincible,” Putin told soldiers at the Russian Special Forces University, a training school in Chechnya.
The president further said - “It is one thing to shoot at a shooting range here, and another thing to put your life and health at risk. But you have an inner need to defend the Fatherland and the courage to make such a decision.”
Russia, Ukraine Report Drone Attacks
Russian Defence Ministry has reported that 11 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Moscow region, stating that this was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow.
As per the Russian military, a total of 45 one-way drones, including 23 were downed over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga and two over Kursk.
Ukraine on the other hand has stated that it downed around 50 drones and air missiles launched since Tuesday night.