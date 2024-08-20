International

Russia 'Safe Haven' For Those Running From 'Neo-Liberal', Western Way Of Life | All About Putin's New Decree

The main aim behind this decree is to allow those people who "share traditional Russian spiritual and moral values" and are trying to seek refuge from the Western neo-liberal way of life.

Putin Signs New Decree For Foreign Citizens Looking For 'Refuge'
Amid tensions between the West and Russia, President Vladimir Putin has signed a new decree. This law, which was signed by the president on Monday, allows foreign citizens and stateless individuals to apply for temporary residency in Russia.

As reported by Russian state media, those opposing the "destructive neoliberal ideological agenda” in their home countries can seek “humanitarian support” in Russia and apply for a temporary residence permit.

After signing the decree, Putin also ordered the government and Foreign Ministry to create a list of countries which Russia thinks are "pursuing a destructive neoliberal agenda" within the next 30 days.

The ministry has also been ordered to start issuing three-month visas to applicants as early as September.

As per state-run TASS agency, applications for temporary refuge "may be based on the rejection of their countries’ policies aimed at imposing destructive neoliberal ideals on people, which run counter to traditional Russian spiritual and moral values."

The new decree will help applicants receive temporary asylum in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws".

This move from Putin comes as Russian authorities work towards attracting conservative Westerners to the country. With this decree, Russia is shown as a more "traditional" counterpoint to a "morally decadent West".

Ahead of this decree, Russia's Interior Ministry announced that an American couple and their children were granted "temporary asylum" in Russia "due to canceling... of traditional and family values, as well as the low level of education in the United States".

Putin's new decree for foreign citizens comes a year after its crackdown on LGBTQ communities in Russia.

In 2013, Russian banned the promotion of LGBT values and ten years later in 2023, the international LGBTQ movement was classified as an extremist, terrorist organsiation.

