NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Push For Winning War Against Russia To Stoltenberg's Last Stint | Key Takeaways

This was Jens Stoltenberg final summit as the secretary-general of NATO. He will step down from the position in the fall.

NATO Summit 2024 in Washington DC. | Photo: AP
Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), leaders of the members state gathered in Washington DC this week, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer marking his international debut, alliance members backing Ukraine and expressing displeasure over the deepening ties between Russia and China.

Notably, this was Jens Stoltenberg final summit as the secretary-general of NATO. He will step down from the position in the fall, handing over the baton to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on October 1.

NATO SUMMIT 2024 | KEY TAKEAWAYS

Stinger Missile Contract Signed At $700 Million

NATO signed a nearly $700 million Stinger missile contract to boost the weapons' production while also pressing at each of the member nation to boost its own weapon production capabilities.

The Stinger is a portable surface-to-air defence system that can be carried and fired by troops or mounted to a vehicle and used as a short-range defense against aircraft.

US National security advisor Jake Sullivan said that the NATO alliance will help it to "prioritise production of the most vital defence equipment we would need in the event of a conflict".

NATO Allies Commit Air-Defense System To Ukraine

The US and other NATO allies have committed themselves towards sending dozens of air-defense systems to Ukraine in the coming months, including at least four of the powerful Patriot systems that Kyiv has been desperately seeking to help fight off Russian advances in the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said that these Patriot systems would help his country prevent Russian aircraft from flying close enough to drop the glide bombs on civilians and critical infrastructure.

Concerns Over Deepening Ties Between Russia & China

The 32-member military alliance, NATO, expressed concerns over the deepening relationship between Russia and China. The alliance group announced the Washington Summit Declaration for the same.

The declaration read, "The People's Republic of China's (PRC) stated ambitions and coercive policies continue to challenge our interests, security and values. The deepening strategic partnership between Russia and the PRC and their mutually-reinforcing attempts to undercut and reshape the rules-based international order are a cause for profound concern. We are confronted by hybrid, cyber, space and other threats and malicious activities from state and non-state actors."

China Decisive Enabler Of Russia's War In Ukraine

NATO allies rebuked Beijing and said that China was a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war against Ukraine, expressing concerns over China's nuclear arsenal and its capabilities in space.

The sternly-worded final communique signed by all the members clarified that China is becoming a focus of their alliance, adding that it has become a war enabler through its "no-limits partnership" with Russia and its large-scale support for the latter's defense industrial base.

Starmer Makes International Debut, Offers Support To Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer marked his international debut at the 2024 NATO Summit. The Labour leader offered strong support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Holding private talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Starmer reiterated Britain's full-throated support for Kyiv. He said that him and his Labour government would "use our opportunity here with our allies to make sure that support is agreed" by NATO members.

Jens Stoltenberg's Final NATO Summit

NATO general-secretary Jens Stoltenberg held the flag of his post for the last time during this 2024 Summit of the military alliance.

Stoltenberg will step down from his post in the fall, handing over the reigns to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on October 1.

He took over in 2014, when the "little green men" from Russia infiltrated Ukraine. Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula, awakening NATO from a post-Cold War slumber.

The 65-year-old former Norwegian Prime Minister has built a reputation as diplomatically astute and he ran a tight ship at NATO headquarters in Brussels. However, his affable natured mixed with some serious high politics and bright humour led him to win many supporters.

NATO Summit 2024 in Washington DC | - AP
NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Zelenskyy's Pitch Over Winning War With Russia

Attending the NATO Summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the world cannot wait for the US elections in November to take action over Russia's offensive against his country.

Though the world is waiting to see voters' decision between the incumbent Joe Biden and his republican opponent Donald Trump, Zelenskyy said that actionneeded to be taken before that to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy embraced the support of NATO allies while empathetically pushing for the help to arrive faster and for the US to lift the limits on striking military targets in Russia.

“If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save our country and to defend it, we need to lift all the limitations," Zelenskyy said.

Biden earlier at the Summit had reiterated his support to Ukraine, saying "We will stay with you, period."

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude over the support provided to him and for the promise made by NATO that Ukraine is now on an "irreversible path" towards membership in the alliance.

Notably, the Biden administration at present allows Ukraine to fire weapons into Russian territory only for the purpose of hitting back against Russian forces that are attacking or preparing to attack them. However, Zelenskyy has been pressing for a greater latitude so that the US weapons could be used to hit critical military bases and installations deeper in Russian territory.

Outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also argued in support of Ukraine, saying that allowing the nation to strike more military targets inside Russia was its right to self defence.

“Since Russia opened a new front... the only way to hit military targets, military launchers or airfields that attack Ukraine is to hit military targets in Russian territory,” he said.

Concerns Over Potential Trump Presidency

Some European capitals raised concerns over a potential Trump presidency, with the leader repeatedly questioning the relevance of NATO. The Republican candidate, Donald Trump, has made statements suggesting that he might withdraw from the alliance or short of that has threatened not to defend allies who do not meet the 2 per cent defence spending requirements.

Addressing a press conference, US President Joe Biden had said that he's the "best qualified person" to ensure that the military alliance remains strong and that Ukraine does not fall to Putin.

“Foreign policy has never been his strong point and he seems to have an affinity to people who are authoritarian,” Biden said of Trump. “That worries Europe, that worries Poland, and nobody, including the people of Poland, think if (Putin) wins in Ukraine, he's going to stop in Ukraine.”

Biden's Gaffes At NATO Press Conference Catch The Eye

At a solo news conference on the final day of the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden made quite a few gaffes that caught people's attention.

One of his biggest slip-ups till date came on when Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "Vice President Trump", in saying that he picked her because he believed she could beat Trump.

An then there's the one that came before this, Biden -- even before the news conference -- bungled an important name at the NATO summit and said "Ladies and gentleman, President Putin", while introducing Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The gaffe immediately prompted gasps, as Biden caught himself and said to Zelenskyy: “President Putin? You’re going to beat President Putin.”

(With AP inputs)

