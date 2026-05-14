Scottish Premiership 2025-26 Wrap: Celtic Scores Last-Gasp Penalty In Added Time As Title Race Goes Down To The Wire

Hearts is bidding to become the first team to break the dominance of Celtic and Rangers in Scotland since Aberdeen in 1985

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Associated Press
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Celtic FC
Kelechi Iheanacho scores late penalty for Celtic. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Celtic and Hearts will face at Celtic Park with title to be decied on final day

  • Hearts need a point against Celtic which will help them crown as champions

  • Hearts could become the first team to break the dominance of Celtic and Rangers since Aberdeen in 1985

Celtic scored a penalty in the ninth minute of added time to clinch 3-2 win against Motherwell on Tuesday and set up an epic final day in the race for the Scottish title.

League leader Hearts beat Falkirk 3-0, meaning the title will be decided when the top two meet at Celtic Park on Saturday. Hearts stayed one point ahead of Celtic and will need at least a draw to finish in front.

But it looked to be in an even better position and closing in on its first title since 1960 until the late drama at Motherwell.

Celtic had already fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1 at Fir Park when Liam Gordon made it 2-2 in the 85th.

At that point it meant Celtic would have needed to beat Hearts by at least three goals in the season finale to take the title on goals scored.

But Kelechi Iheanacho’s late penalty means the four-time defending champion can retain its trophy with a win in front of its home fans.

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Hearts is bidding to become the first team to break the dominance of Celtic and Rangers in Scotland since Aberdeen in 1985.

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