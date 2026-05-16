Celtic Vs Hearts LIVE Streaming, Scottish Premiership: When, Where To Watch SPL Title Decider?

Celtic's Anthony Ralston celebrates after Kelechi Iheanacho scores their side's third goal from a penalty during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Motherwell and Celtic, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Motherwell, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Robert Perry

Celtic's Anthony Ralston celebrates after Kelechi Iheanacho scores their side's third goal from a penalty during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Motherwell and Celtic, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Motherwell, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Robert Perry