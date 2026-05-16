Celtic Vs Hearts LIVE Streaming, Scottish Premiership: When, Where To Watch SPL Title Decider?

Summary of this article
Celtic host Hearts at Celtic Park on Saturday in a winner-takes-all clash for the Scottish Premiership crown
Hearts lead the table by one point and will secure the title with a draw or win
Find out when and where to watch the Celtic vs Hearts match live on TV and online
Celtic will host Hearts in a must-win clash at Celtic Park on Saturday that will decide the Scottish Premiership 2025-26 title race. Heart of Midlothian, sitting top of the table, need to avoid defeat to become the first non-Old Firm team in over four decades to clinch the SPL title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen. Celtic, trailing by a point, need to win to lift their fifth straight title.
The Boys have been in stunning form since the mid-season arrival of Martin O’Neill, winning their last six league matches. Their last outing was a stunning 3-2 win over Motherwell, with Kelechi Iheanacho netting the winner from the spot deep into stoppage time.
The Jambos, meanwhile, won 3-0 against Falkirk in their last match and have not lost to Celtic in their last three matches.
Celtic vs Hearts, Scottish Premiership 2025-26: Head-to-Head
Celtic and Hearts have faced each other 82 times so far. Celtic have won 57 matches, compared to 16 victories for Hearts. The remaining nine matches have ended in draws.
Celtic vs Hearts, Scottish Premiership 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Celtic vs Hearts, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match being played?
The Celtic vs Hearts, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Celtic Park. The game will kick off at 5:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Celtic vs Hearts, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match live online?
The Celtic vs Hearts, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the Celtic TV and the Hearts TV platforms in India.
Where to watch the Celtic vs Hearts, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Celtic vs Hearts, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.