Celtic Vs Rangers LIVE Streaming, Scottish Premiership: When, Where To Watch Old Firm Derby Today?

Summary of this article
The Celtic vs Rangers clash is the 452nd edition of the Old Firm derby, played at Celtic Park on Sunday
Celtic sit second with 73 points, four behind leaders Hearts, while Rangers are third on 69 points
Find out when and where to watch the Celtic vs Rangers match live on TV and online
Celtic and Rangers face each other in the 452nd edition of the famous Old Firm derby at Celtic Park on Sunday, May 10, 2026. Just two points separate the rivals in the Scottish Premiership 2025-26 points table, with both sides remaining in the title race.
Celtic are second in the table with 73 points, trailing league leaders Hearts by four points with three rounds left to play. Rangers are third with 69 points, adrift of the top by eight points.
Martin O’Neill, who joined mid-season after Wilfried Nancy’s dismissal, has secured 11 wins from 15 league games, keeping the Bhoys in contention to lift a fifth consecutive Premiership title. The hosts will look to keep up momentum before their match against Hearts on May 16.
Rangers, on the other hand, will look to extend their six-match unbeaten run in the Old Firm derby. The Gers are still mathematically in the title race, though they need both Celtic and Hearts to fail to win their remaining matches.
Celtic vs Rangers: Head-to-Head Record
Celtic and Rangers have played each other 451 times. Celtic have won 171 times, compared to 172 victories for Rangers. The remaining 108 games ended in draws. The last time they faced each other was in the Scottish Cup on May 8, with Celtic winning 4-2 on penalties.
Celtic vs Rangers: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Celtic vs Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match being played?
The Celtic vs Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at 4:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Celtic Park in Glasgow.
Where to watch the Celtic vs Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match live online?
The Celtic vs Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the Celtic TV and Rangers TV platforms in India.
Where to watch the Celtic vs Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Celtic vs Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match will not be televised live on any platforms in India.