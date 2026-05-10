Celtic Vs Rangers LIVE Streaming, Scottish Premiership: When, Where To Watch Old Firm Derby Today?

Celtic vs Rangers Live Streaming, Scottish Premiership 2025-26: Know all about the Old Firm derby, including preview, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Celtic vs Rangers live streaming Scottish Premiership 2025-26 Old Firm derby preview
Celtic players celebrate after scoring against Hibernian during their Scottish Premiership match on May 3, 2026. | Photo: X/CelticFC
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Celtic vs Rangers clash is the 452nd edition of the Old Firm derby, played at Celtic Park on Sunday

  • Celtic sit second with 73 points, four behind leaders Hearts, while Rangers are third on 69 points

  • Find out when and where to watch the Celtic vs Rangers match live on TV and online

Celtic and Rangers face each other in the 452nd edition of the famous Old Firm derby at Celtic Park on Sunday, May 10, 2026. Just two points separate the rivals in the Scottish Premiership 2025-26 points table, with both sides remaining in the title race.

Celtic are second in the table with 73 points, trailing league leaders Hearts by four points with three rounds left to play. Rangers are third with 69 points, adrift of the top by eight points.

Martin O’Neill, who joined mid-season after Wilfried Nancy’s dismissal, has secured 11 wins from 15 league games, keeping the Bhoys in contention to lift a fifth consecutive Premiership title. The hosts will look to keep up momentum before their match against Hearts on May 16.

Rangers, on the other hand, will look to extend their six-match unbeaten run in the Old Firm derby. The Gers are still mathematically in the title race, though they need both Celtic and Hearts to fail to win their remaining matches.

Celtic vs Rangers: Head-to-Head Record

Celtic and Rangers have played each other 451 times. Celtic have won 171 times, compared to 172 victories for Rangers. The remaining 108 games ended in draws. The last time they faced each other was in the Scottish Cup on May 8, with Celtic winning 4-2 on penalties.

Related Content
Next-Gen Group of Companies leadership receiving the Outlook Business - Most Trusted Business Advisory of the Year 2026 - null
Next-Gen Group Of Companies: Most Trusted Business Advisory Of The Year 2026
null - null
The Guardians Of Generational Capital: Inside AJ Financial’s Philosophy Of Stewardship
Chuck Norris dies at 86 - IMDb
Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away
Chuck Norris has passed away. - File
Chuck Norris Obit: Former Martial Arts Master, Actor, Dies Aged 86
Related Content

Celtic vs Rangers: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Celtic vs Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Celtic vs Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at 4:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Q

Where to watch the Celtic vs Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Celtic vs Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the Celtic TV and Rangers TV platforms in India.

Q

Where to watch the Celtic vs Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match live on TV?

A

The Celtic vs Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match will not be televised live on any platforms in India.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Super Kings Eye Playoff Push Against Resurgent Super Giants

  2. IPL Dispatch: Gill Overcomes Injury Scare In Elegant Knock; Tragedy Strikes In Delhi Again

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 52

  4. CSK Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  5. RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Pocket Celebration’ Goes Viral After Dismissing Jos Buttler - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Vs Cirstea, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Stunned In Third Round

  2. Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  4. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  5. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 09, 2026

  2. POCSO Case Filed Against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Son; Accused Alleges Extortion

  3. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  4. Patna HC Lawyers Announce Abstention From Work, Cite ‘Insulting’ Behaviour By Judges

  5. Delhi On High Alert After Intelligence Inputs Warn Of Possible Terror Threat

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. India And IOM Discuss Expanding Regular Migration Pathways At UN Forum

  3. Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Onboard

  4. Year-Ender 2025: Ukraine's Third Year Of Living Through Conflict

  5. US Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs, Rules President Overstepped Authority

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

  6. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  7. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  8. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps