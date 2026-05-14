Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 34 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov reacts after making a save during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois BADIAS

PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov reacts after making a save during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois BADIAS