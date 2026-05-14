Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 34 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 34 Preview: With PSG crowned champion, the Ligue 1 finale turns to a three-way fight for the final Champions League automatic qualification spot and a tense relegation scrap on Sunday

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Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 34 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List
PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov reacts after making a save during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois BADIAS
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Paris Saint-Germain sealed its 14th Ligue 1 crown, leaving the spotlight on the race for third place

  • Lille hold third, one point ahead of Lyon and two clear of Rennes, in a battle for the final automatic Champions League spot

  • The fourth-place finisher enters qualifying, while fifth misses out entirely

French attention turns to who gets the last automatic place for next season’s Champions League now that Paris Saint-Germain has secured its 14th Ligue 1 title with a victory over second-place Lens.

The last round in the top domestic league sets up a three-way contest involving Lille, Lyon and Rennes to finish third and join PSG and Lens in the European competition. The fourth-place team will go into qualifying for the Champions League.

It promises to be close, with third-place Lille one point ahead of Lyon and two clear of fifth-place Rennes.

At the bottom of the standings, Nice and Auxerre are vying to stay up and are level on points, with Le Havre one point above them.

Nantes and last-place Metz have been relegated. The team finishing 16th — Auxerre, Nice or Le Havre — must navigate a tricky promotion-relegation playoff against the third-place team in Ligue 2.

All the matches are on Sunday.

Key matchups

Lille and Nice fans have a close bond, and Lille could do Nice a big favor with a home win against Auxerre.

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Nice is favorite to beat Metz at home but Rennes has a difficult away game at Marseille, which will move into fifth on goal difference if it wins.

Marseille coach Habib Beye was Rennes coach when it beat Marseille on the opening day of the season. He may have to beat his former club to save his job amid a chaotic season for Marseille.

Lyon also has a challenging game at home to Lens — although Lens coach Pierre Sage may rest key players ahead of the French Cup final against Nice on May 22.

PSG is away at Paris FC in the third capital city derby of the season. PSG won in the league but was knocked out of the French Cup by Paris FC in January.

Players to watch

Having ended a barren spell in front of goal with a penalty last weekend, Marseille striker Mason Greenwood will be keen to finish the season with a flourish.

So will Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul, the league’s top scorer. He has 20 goals and could beat Greenwood and Ousmane Dembélé’s joint-best tally of 21 from last season.

Lyon is hoping for a farewell flourish from Brazil forward Endrick, who plays the last game of his loan spell from Real Madrid, having netted eight goals in 20 games overall.

Out of action

PSG will be missing right back Achraf Hakimi, who is still recovering from a thigh injury.

Rennes goalkeeper Brice Samba and Paris FC defender Moustapha Mbow are both suspended.

Off the field

Gaining a Champions League place is vital to Lyon, which remains steeped in debt and only narrowly avoided relegation to the second tier last summer on financial grounds.

The club’s owner Eagle Football Group (EFG) announced a net loss of 186.5 million euros ($218.3 million) for the first half of the season. This is despite reducing the club’s salary mass by 40% and player sales of 45.3 million euros — including rising star Rayan Cherki to Manchester City.

“The financial situation remains critical,” EFG said. “Due to legacy exposures, write-downs on receivables from related parties, and the urgent need to secure a financing and restructuring solution.”

Last July, Michele Kangtook over as president after John Textor’s resignation. Textor became Lyon president four years ago after longstanding incumbent Jean-Michel Aulas sold to Eagle Football Holdings.

A combination of Champions League revenue and a new buyer is paramount to offset further financial losses.

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