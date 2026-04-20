Paris Saint-Germain Vs Olympique Lyonnais, French Ligue 2025-26: PSG Drop Points In Crucial Encounter

Lyon's Thiago Almada, left, and PSG's Vitinha, right, challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

1/9 PSG's head coach Luis Enrique reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





2/9 PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, right, and Lyon's Clinton Mata challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





3/9 Lyon's Afonso Moreira, right, and PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





4/9 PSG's Goncalo Ramos, left, and Lyon's Clinton Mata challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





5/9 PSG's Lucas Hernandez, right, challenges for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





6/9 PSG's Goncalo Ramos, left, and Lyon's Clinton Mata challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





7/9 PSG's Bradley Barcola, centre, shoots the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





8/9 PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, and Lyon's Ruben Kluivert challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





9/9 Lyon's Endrick, second from right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





