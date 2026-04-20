Paris Saint-Germain Vs Olympique Lyonnais, French Ligue 2025-26: PSG Drop Points In Crucial Encounter

Olympique Lyonnais pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, dealing a major blow to the league leaders' title cushion. The visitors dominated the opening exchanges, with Brazilian starlet Endrick opening the scoring in the 6th minute. Just twelve minutes later, Afonso Moreira doubled the lead, finishing a clinical counter-attack orchestrated by Endrick. PSG struggled to capitalize on their 77% possession; their frustrations peaked when Gonçalo Ramos saw his 33rd-minute penalty saved by Dominik Greif. Despite a late stoppage-time strike from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lyon held firm to secure all three points.

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Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon French League One soccer-Lyon's Thiago Almada
Lyon's Thiago Almada, left, and PSG's Vitinha, right, challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon French League One soccer- Luis Enrique
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon French League One soccer-PSGs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, right, and Lyon's Clinton Mata challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon French League One soccer-Afonso Moreira
Lyon's Afonso Moreira, right, and PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon French League One soccer-PSGs Goncalo Ramos
PSG's Goncalo Ramos, left, and Lyon's Clinton Mata challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon French League One soccer-PSGs Lucas Hernandez
PSG's Lucas Hernandez, right, challenges for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon French League One soccer-Clinton Mata
PSG's Goncalo Ramos, left, and Lyon's Clinton Mata challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon French League One soccer-PSGs Bradley Barcola
PSG's Bradley Barcola, centre, shoots the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon French League One soccer-PSGs Achraf Hakimi
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, and Lyon's Ruben Kluivert challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyon French League One soccer-Lyons Endrick
Lyon's Endrick, second from right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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