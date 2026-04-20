Paris Saint-Germain Vs Olympique Lyonnais, French Ligue 2025-26: PSG Drop Points In Crucial Encounter
Olympique Lyonnais pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, dealing a major blow to the league leaders' title cushion. The visitors dominated the opening exchanges, with Brazilian starlet Endrick opening the scoring in the 6th minute. Just twelve minutes later, Afonso Moreira doubled the lead, finishing a clinical counter-attack orchestrated by Endrick. PSG struggled to capitalize on their 77% possession; their frustrations peaked when Gonçalo Ramos saw his 33rd-minute penalty saved by Dominik Greif. Despite a late stoppage-time strike from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lyon held firm to secure all three points.
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