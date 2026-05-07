Ligue 1 Matchday 33 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

PSG's head coach Luis Enrique and PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrate after the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

PSG's head coach Luis Enrique and PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrate after the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader