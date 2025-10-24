EU Leaders Pledge Financial Support To Ukraine, Decision On Mechanism Delayed To December

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet key allies in London to further discuss international backing for his country amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Russias missile and drone attack in Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine War | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
  1. EU leaders committed to supporting Ukraine financially through 2026 and 2027, though the exact mechanism for the aid will be decided in a December meeting.

  2. Discussions centered on a proposed loan to Ukraine using Russian assets frozen in 2022, aimed at addressing the country’s immediate financial needs.

  3. All EU members except Hungary endorsed the plan, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet allies in London to coordinate further international support.

European Union leaders have pledged to back Ukraine financially through 2026 and 2027 but have deferred a final decision on the mechanism for doing so until a December meeting. The announcement came after a one-day summit in Brussels that concluded late Thursday, during which EU leaders also approved the bloc’s 19th sanctions package against Russia.

Much of the discussion at the summit focused on a proposal to provide Ukraine with a large loan financed using Russian assets frozen in 2022. Following hours of deliberations, all EU member states except Hungary endorsed a statement committing to “addressing Ukraine’s pressing financial needs” over the next two years and requested that the European Commission draw up “options for financial support.”

Looking ahead, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet key allies in London to further discuss international backing for his country amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

