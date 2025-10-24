Day In Pics: October 24, 2025

Kurnool District Collector A. Siri (in purple suit) speaks with police personnel at the spot after a Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler, near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.
People purchase bananas at a wholesale fruit market for the Chhath Puja festival celebration, in Patna.
Workers spray defoaming chemical in the Yamuna River to reduce the toxic foam, ahead of Chhath Puja festival, at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi.
A pair of langurs at the annual Pushkar Camel Fair 2025, in Pushkar, Rajasthan.
A camel herder at the annual Pushkar Camel Fair 2025, in Pushkar, Rajasthan.
People participate in the 3rd international Tawang Marathon, in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.
Federal immigration enforcement agents detain a protester in Little Village neighborhood of Chicago.
Palestinians carry jerrycans and plastic bottles with water after collecting it at a camp for displaced people in Gaza City.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and European Council President Antonio Costa arrive for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels.
US President Donald Trump holds an artist rendering of the new White House ballroom while meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
Work continues on the demolition of a part of the East Wing of the White House in Washington, before construction of a new ballroom.