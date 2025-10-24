National

Day In Pics: October 24, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 24, 2025

Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire in Kurnool
Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire in Kurnool | Photo: PTI

Kurnool District Collector A. Siri (in purple suit) speaks with police personnel at the spot after a Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler, near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

Preps for Chhath Puja
Preps for Chhath Puja | Photo: PTI
People purchase bananas at a wholesale fruit market for the Chhath Puja festival celebration, in Patna.

Environment: Yamuna pollution
Environment: Yamuna pollution | Photo: PTI
Workers spray defoaming chemical in the Yamuna River to reduce the toxic foam, ahead of Chhath Puja festival, at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi.

Pushkar Camel Fair 2025
Pushkar Camel Fair 2025 | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
A pair of langurs at the annual Pushkar Camel Fair 2025, in Pushkar, Rajasthan.

Pushkar Camel Fair 2025
Pushkar Camel Fair 2025 | Photo: PTI
A camel herder at the annual Pushkar Camel Fair 2025, in Pushkar, Rajasthan.

3rd international Tawang Marathon
3rd international Tawang Marathon | Photo: PTI
People participate in the 3rd international Tawang Marathon, in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Federal Enforcement Chicago
Federal Enforcement Chicago | Photo: Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Federal immigration enforcement agents detain a protester in Little Village neighborhood of Chicago.

Israel Palestinians Gaza
Israel Palestinians Gaza | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
Palestinians carry jerrycans and plastic bottles with water after collecting it at a camp for displaced people in Gaza City.

Belgium EU Summit
Belgium EU Summit | Photo: AP/Harry Nakos
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and European Council President Antonio Costa arrive for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels.

New White House ballroom
New White House ballroom | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
US President Donald Trump holds an artist rendering of the new White House ballroom while meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

White House Demolition
White House Demolition | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Work continues on the demolition of a part of the East Wing of the White House in Washington, before construction of a new ballroom.

