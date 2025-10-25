Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast, Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

Australia take on South Africa in match number 26 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
The Aussies have won 16 matches while South Africa have won only once in all their 18 meetings with 1 ending in a tie
AUS-W Vs SA-W World Cup match to be live streamed on JioHotstar app/website and Star Sports network
Reigning champions Australia are all set to take on South Africa for match number 26 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The Aussies are unbeaten in the tournament, and they will be aiming to keep their 100% win record alive before heading to the final fours.
For that, they will have to take on an in-form South African team which stepped over Pakistan in their previous league match. Laura Woolvaardt, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk played out fiery knocks with the Proteas winning by 150 runs.
South Africa will be chasing only their 2nd Women's ODI victory against Australia, who have been won 16 out of their 18 meetings.
Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast
Overcast conditions have been predicted for the match with a cloud cover of 70%, rain probability of 55% and fair chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The temperate will be 29 degree Celsius.
Australia Vs South Africa ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Pitch Report
272 is the average 1st innings score at Indore in the on-going Women's World Cup and the surface has been helpful for the batters. Australia, who will play their 3rd match at Holkar tomorrow, had posted 326 against New Zealand and chased 240+ comfortably in their last win over England.
South Africa had also chased down a total of 232 against New Zealand at Holkar and this will be their second game in this venue.
Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads
Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta