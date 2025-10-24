Australia Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Where To Watch AUS-W Vs SA-W? Check Head-To-Head

It will be a fight for top spot in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 points table as the unbeaten Aussies meet South Africa to wrap up the league stage

Where To Watch AUS-W Vs SA-W in ICC Womens World Cup 2025? Check Head-To-Head
Australia celebrating a wicket during their Women's World Cup match against England | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • AUS-W and SA-W renew rivalry their final league stage game of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025

  • Alyssa Healy uncertain to start despite taking throwdowns in the nets at Holkar

  • AUS-W Vs SA-W will be live streamed on JioHotstar app/websit and Star Sports network

It will be a battle for the top spot in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 points table when formidable foes Australia take on South Africa in their final league stage match. Both the teams have qualified for the semi-finals and tomorrow, one will lose momentum and the other will enter the last 4 stages with full of confidence.

Reigning champions Australia, who are vying for their record 8th World title, haven't lost a single game in the on-going edition. A few doubts were raised when Alyssa Healy was ruled out of their previous game against England, but the Aussies crushed their most bitter rivals comfortably, winning the match by 6 wickets.

The top-order had their concerns with Healy's replacement Georgia Voll falling down for 6. Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney were also kept quite but Annabel Suther and Ashleigh Gardner's excellent 184-run partnership ensured Australia's unbeaten streak remain untouched.

Tahlia McGrath might be captaining against South Africa despite Alyssa Healy's presence in the nets at the Holkar earlier today as their team management remained quite about her inclusion on Saturday.

South Africa, who have a chance to enter the World Cup final for the first time in their history, will try follow the batting template from their previous game against Pakistan.

Skipper Laura Woolvaardt, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk, all scored blistering knocks before sealing a huge 150-run win. They have a chance to off balance Australia before the semis despite history favouring the 7-time champions.

Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: AUS-W Vs SA-W W-ODI Head-To-Head Record

Matches played: 18

Australia Women Wins: 16

South Africa Women Wins: 1

Tied: 1

Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When is the Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match being played?

Match number 26 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between Australia and South Africa will take place on October 26, Saturday at the Holkar stadium in Indore from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.

Where to watch the Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match live?

The Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match number 26 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcasts of the match will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

