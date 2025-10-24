Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pride At Stake For Eliminated Opponents In Colombo

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 25 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, October 24, 2025. Both sides are out of contention for a place in the semi-finals, but will look to salvage some pride before the end of their World Cup journey.
Catch the ball-by-ball commentary from the PAK-W vs SL-W match right here:
Sri Lanka are sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of -1.035. India’s 53-run win over New Zealand ended Sri Lanka’s hopes of progression. Despite their last-over win against Bangladesh, the Lankans needed results elsewhere to go their way to keep them in mathematical contention, which proved not to be the case.
Pakistan, meanwhile, are yet to win a single match in the tournament and sit at the bottom of the table with two points. The Women in Green will hope to go out on a high with an unlikely win over the home side.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Full Squads
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar.
Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewan (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Achini Kulasuriya, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga.