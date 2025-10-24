India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In IND-W Vs NZ-W Match?

India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India reached the Women’s World Cup semi-finals with a commanding win over New Zealand. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal led the batting, supported by Jemimah Rodrigues, while Renuka Singh’s early breakthroughs kept New Zealand under pressure, securing India’s victory

India Vs New Zealand, ICC Womens World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In IND-W Vs NZ-W Match?
India's Pratika Rawal celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Summary
  • India reached the Women’s World Cup semi-finals by defeating New Zealand, posting 340/3 with centuries from Smriti Mandhana (109) and Pratika Rawal (122).

  • New Zealand managed 271/8, Brooke Halliday top-scoring with 81.

  • Renuka Singh (2/25) triggered key wickets as India won by 53 runs.

Smriti Mandhana (109) and Pratika Rawal (122) struck regal hundreds as a reinvigorated India outclassed New Zealand by a sumptuous 53-run margin to power-walk into the Women’s World Cup semi-finals in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Under pressure after losing three successive games, India regained its batting mojo at the perfect juncture to join reigning champions Australia, England and South Africa in the last four.

Centurions Mandhana and Rawal received splendid support from Jemimah Rodrigues’ brisk 76 not out, as the hosts piled up 340 for three in 49 overs during a rain-affected contest.

New Zealand was asked to chase 325 in 44 overs under the DLS method, but they could only make 271 for eight. Brooke Halliday top-scored for them with 81 (84 balls, 9x4s, 1x6s).

Chasing the mammoth target, New Zealand needed their off-colour opening pair of Suzie Bates (1) and Georgia Plimmer (30) to come good but another forgettable outing for the former gave India an early breakthrough.

Kranti Goud’s delivery skidded off the surface and caught Bates by surprise. Her almighty swing lobbed it towards Rawal and she made a simple grab at covers.

Plimmer and Amelia Kerr (45) put on 50 runs for the second wicket but could not provide the impetus New Zealand needed to put pressure back on India.

Renuka Singh (2/25) returned for the second spell and did not take long in putting New Zealand in disarray.

After having Plimmer drag one onto her wickets, she produced her trademark in-swinger which beat an in-form Sophie Devine’s (6) defence to crash into middle and leg stumps, reducing the visitors to 59 for three.

Halliday fought hard as she forged vital stands with Amelia Kerr (45), Maddy Green (18) and Isabella Gaze (65 not out, 51 balls, 10x4s), but the asking rate kept moving beyond New Zealand’s reach.

Earlier, imperious hundreds by Mandhana and Rawal along with Rodrigues' rapid knock fired India to a daunting total.

India’s progression was affected by a rain break which caused a 90 minutes delay, and the contest was truncated to 49 overs per side.

But this time India set aside their iffy batting form, and cashed in on a benign track to register the highest score of the tournament.

Rawal made it count with her first World Cup hundred, which was made in a conventional manner, while forging two big partnerships -- a record 212 runs with Mandhana for the first wicket and 76 runs with Rodrigues for the second.

Rodrigues, who was dropped from the last match as India favoured a sixth bowler, unleashed a flurry of fours to make the fastest fifty of this World Cup from 39 balls, eventually finishing with a 55-ball 76 with 11 fours.

Mandhana (109 off 95 balls, 10x4s, 4x6s) looked to be peaking at the right time with her third World Cup ton, first of this edition, with a spectacular six over cover off spinner Eden Carson, giving early indications of her prime form.

In hot and humid conditions, Mandhana and Rawal did not take too long to make New Zealand realise that perhaps it wasn’t the right call to ask India bat first.

While New Zealand began well with tidy spells, it all unravelled soon for the White Ferns who were sent on a leather hunt.

Mandhana’s 14th ODI ton was also her fifth in this calendar year as she also moved closer to breaking Australian great Meg Lanning’s record for most ODI centuries for any player (15).

With a resolute Rawal in tow, Mandhana raced to her third consecutive fifty in the 18th over and also brought up their century stand, which was their seventh overall in only 23 innings.

In fact, the partnership of 212 for the first wicket was not only the best for any wicket across the eight teams in this World Cup, but also for any wicket for India in World Cup history.

Rawal proved her credentials as a perfect foil to Mandhana, displaying commendable resolve to make her maiden World Cup ton and second three-figure knock overall.

The right-hander also displayed her intent to make it count with a big contribution even though she had 63 dot balls in her 134-ball 122, which was studded with 13 fours and two sixes. She eventually walked back in the 43rd over.

Rodrigues certainly provided the missing spunk at No. 3 as her brisk knock took the flight away from New Zealand who had managed their first breakthrough in the 34th over with the wicket of Mandhana.

