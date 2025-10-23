ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

India defeated New Zealand by 53 runs (DLS method) in the penultimate league game of both the sides in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup to qualify for the semifinals. India join defending champions Australia, former winners England and South Africa in the final four, aiming to lift the trophy for the first time.
Smriti Mandhana scored a century and her opening partner Pratika Rawal hit a ton too as the duo set the platform for India's dominating win. India posted 340/3 in their innings which was shortened to 49 overs due to rain. Another spell of showers reduced the game to 44 overs and New Zealand were given 325-run target as per DLS method.
Kranti Gaud picked up a wicket off her third ball while Renuka Singh Thakur also struck twice early to push the White Ferns behind in the game from where they could never recover. Brooke Halliday and Isabella Gaze hit half-centuries but New Zealand could only get 271/8 in 44 overs.
