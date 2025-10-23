IND-W Vs NZ-W: Pratika Rawal Matches Women's ODI Record With Maiden World Cup Century

Pratika Rawal registered her second international century in the India vs New Zealand clash in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Rawal went past 1000 runs in just 23 innings at an average exceeding 50 enroute to her century
India were poised for a big total against New Zealand thanks to tons from Rawal and her opening partner Smriti Mandhana
In a pivotal ICC Women's World Cup 2025 group-stage clash at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, India were poised for a big total against New Zealand, with Pratika Rawal registering her second international century.
The India vs New Zealand fixture carried significant weight in the tournament's qualification race, with both sides vying for the final available semi-final berth. Holders Australia, former champions England and South Africa have already qualified for the last four.
Rawal's composed 134-ball knock for 122 runs, together with 109 off 95 from her opening partner Smriti Mandhana, laid the foundation for the Indian innings. They added 212 runs for the first wicket.
Rawal's maiden World Cup century marks a significant milestone in her ODI journey, taking her past 1000 runs in just 23 innings at an average exceeding 50. The 25-year-old from Delhi made her international debut in an ODI against the West Indies last December.
She now shares the record for the fastest to 1000 Women's ODI runs by innings, equaling Australian Lindsay Reeler's mark. However, in terms of days taken, Rawal's feat is unmatched. The previous fastest was 734 days by South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur lost the toss and India were asked to set a target by New Zealand captain Sophie Devine.
India will wrap up their group stage engagements with a clash against Bangladesh at the same venue on Sunday. New Zealand face England in their final group match in Visakhapatnam, also on Sunday.