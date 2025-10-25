Weekly Horoscope For October 26–November 1, 2025: Financial Growth And New Beginnings Await Taurus, Gemini And Scorpio

Weekly Horoscope (October 26, 2025 - November 1, 2025): This weekly horoscope brings a mix of emotional stability, career opportunities, and personal growth. Financial improvements and new beginnings are likely for many, while relationships may require patience and understanding. The week encourages balance, focus, and gratitude, guiding you to make thoughtful choices that align with your long-term goals.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
During this week, you will make a conscious effort to adhere to the notion that our health is the genuine treasure of life. You will be able to put all of your mental tension aside and enjoy yourself with other people as a result of this, which will allow you to have a nice time both at home and at work. Since Saturn will be in the twelfth house of your Moon sign during this time, you will probably have numerous options to enhance your wage. Because of this, even if you suffer unanticipated rises in your spending, it will not affect your current financial status. However, in order to improve your financial situation, you can speed up your efforts to save money by reducing the amount of money you spend on things that aren't required.
During the course of this week, you will be successful in bringing harmony to your family and cultivating a spirit of brotherhood and friendliness among the members of your family. As a result, the social status of your family will improve, and you will be able to establish a positive reputation among the members of the family. This week, those of your zodiac sign who are working in business will have numerous opportunities to enhance their careers due to Jupiter's placement in the third house of your Moon sign and the planetary transits that are occurring at the same time. This will assist in restoring circumstances that were previously problematic. If you are a student born under this zodiac sign and are thinking about travelling to another country, you might get some encouraging news in the middle of this week. As a result, you will need to keep your attention fixed on your objectives.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
The planet Ketu will be in the fifth house of your Moon sign this week, and as a result, you won't have to put in a lot of work to maintain your physical fitness goals. At this moment, you will be blessed with good fortune. In light of this, you will be successful even if you only put up a minimal amount of effort to maintain your health. During this time, Saturn will be located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, which will result in this period being prosperous financially. Not only will you be able to repay any loans that you have taken out during this time, but you will also benefit from investments that you have made in the past. Instead of growing complacent with your wealth, you will need to make more attempts to earn more money from the beginning. This is because you will need to generate more money for yourself. This week, you will see an increase in social regard; nevertheless, the health of your siblings may be poor, which will require you to spend some of your own money on them.
To perform all of your family tasks during this period, however, will not only bring you respect and honour at home, but it will also bring you respect as well. The act of seeking the guidance of others not only enables us to make more informed choices but also brings about beneficial improvements in our lives. On the other hand, this week, your feelings of intense insecurity will prohibit you from seeking help from other people, which will force you to make several decisions that are really significant and vital on your own. When it comes to comprehending the topics that you had a hard time grasping the previous week, you will achieve perfect success. As a result, it would be in your best interest to continue studying, maintain your concentration, and give your full attention to your studies.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Jupiter will be located in the first house, also known as the ascendant house, of your Moon sign. As a consequence of this, a number of planets will undergo a movement from the beginning of the week until the conclusion of the week. You may recover from a variety of physical issues over this period of time, during which your health will be greater than it is typically. It is anticipated that this week will be significantly more favourable than usual for you to make any investments that are associated with your property. This is because Rahu will be present in the ninth house of your zodiac sign as of this week. In addition to the fact that these investments will be advantageous for you, there is a possibility that you will be able to generate additional income by renting out a section of your premises.
During this week, you can feel embarrassed in front of other members of your family due to the persistent money problems you are experiencing. There is a possibility that a member of your family may ask you for something or money, but you will not be able to provide it to them. This week will be effective in enhancing your relationship with your partner, allowing you both to work together to reach a common goal. If you are participating in any commercial venture that involves a partnership, this week will be successful in doing so. As a consequence of this, your company will grow, and you will be able to generate a substantial amount of profit. You can experience some boredom while you are studying this week. Therefore, it is possible that you would like to take some time off and revitalise yourself by going on a trip or travelling. Your ability to think critically will improve as a result of this, and you will also be able to concentrate more intently on your academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
During this week, Rahu will be positioned in the eighth house of your Moon sign, and as a result, you will need to put your health ahead of your social engagements. For this purpose, you can make an effort to maintain your health by going for frequent walks and avoiding eating meals from outside sources. In the coming week, you will spend a significant amount of money on home improvements or decorations. Even though you might not be aware of it at the moment, these expenditures will eventually become a significant contributor to your financial issues. You may appear to be a little emotional this week since your children will make you feel pleased with the accomplishments they have made. Instead of trying to keep your emotions a secret, you should make an effort to communicate them to members of your family and not be afraid to compliment them.
Because Saturn will be positioned in the ninth house of your Moon sign, those of your sign who are already working for international corporations are likely to obtain a significant promotion or gain this week. This is because Saturn will be in the ninth house of your Moon sign. During this period, your bosses at work will recognise and appreciate the effort that you have made, and your coworkers will also be seen providing you with their full support. During this time period, students born under your sign who are taking competitive examinations and have high aspirations for themselves will achieve a great deal of success as a result of their bravery and self-assurance. However, you should be aware that you will be required to build a positive relationship with your instructors and mentors to receive their approval.
Lucky Colour: Pearl White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Considering that Jupiter will be positioned in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, you should work on strengthening your mental fortitude to live a life that is both meaningful and rewarding. You can accomplish this by reading good books or by making an effort to maintain your health through yoga and exercise. You can make additional money this week if you make intelligent decisions. You will, however, need to devise an appropriate strategy and operate in accordance with it to accomplish this. This week, there is a good chance that the poor health of your parents will greatly improve, which will bring respite from many of the mental difficulties you are experiencing.
In addition, you may make an effort to finish your workday early and get home early so that you can spend time with your family. This week, Saturn will be in the eighth house of your Moon sign, which means that those who have been yearning to spend time by themselves and boost their creativity may discover some free time at work. This is because Saturn will be in the Eighth House. During this period, you have the opportunity to enhance your plans by utilising various forms of technology or social media, such as the internet. Your zodiac sign is experiencing a confluence of favourable planets this week, which implies that you will be successful in a variety of endeavours. Since success is certain to follow this week, it would be preferable for you to study attentively and avoid any complications that may arise.
Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
You may find that this week brings about some significant changes in your life for which you were not prepared. Your perspective on life will become somewhat pessimistic as a result of this, and you might discover that you are surrounded by negative people, even if you do not intend to be at that moment. This week, Saturn will be placed in the seventh house of your Moon sign, which means that if you were considering making any investments relating to your home, you may anticipate success that is significantly more than what you would normally experience. In addition to the fact that this investment will be advantageous for you, there is a possibility that you will be able to generate additional income by renting out a piece of your home.
Because Ketu is currently located in your twelfth house, you may experience an increase in mental tension if you blindly trust a member of your family and reveal your secrets to them. Consequently, only communicate to everyone the information that is worthy of being shared. In the alternative, your reputation can be damaged. If you want to get the most out of your efforts this week, you need to realise that maintaining a happy attitude is necessary if you want to see the full results of your labour. Because this week is going to be much more significant than normal for your professional life, you will likely be presented with a great deal of fresh opportunities. It is of the utmost importance that you comprehend that success is not always attainable throughout this week. Your sense of self-confidence will suffer as a result of the setbacks you experience this week, which may result in a great deal of uncertainty occupying your thoughts.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
As a result of Jupiter's placement in the ninth house of your Moon sign, you will need to make any necessary adjustments to your diet to boost your overall health during this week. You run the risk of developing some serious illnesses, which could lead to difficulties for you if you do not take preventative measures. It has been observed that you do not comprehend the significance of money in life; however, you may improve your comprehension of its significance throughout this week. During this time, you will require a significant amount of money, but you will not have sufficient funds. You should also be aware that you cannot anticipate receiving financial assistance from anyone close to you. The presence of Saturn in the sixth house of your Moon sign will result in a cheerful mood at home, which will help to alleviate the stress that you are experiencing this week.
Because of this, you need to take an active part in the activity rather than merely act as a spectator. You will also gain a better understanding of the need to work hard for the sake of the well-being of your family throughout this week. To accomplish this, you should make love and vision the driving force behind all you do. Apologising to anyone who has been hurt is necessary if you want to accomplish what you set out to do. You must possess the understanding that errors are unavoidable; nonetheless, it is folly to constantly make the same mistake. Over the course of this week, you will most likely be able to overcome any challenges that you may have had in comprehending a variety of topics. It is going to be possible for you to entirely remove yourself from the chaos that is occurring in your personal life, which will enable you to concentrate more on your academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
There won't be any difficulties with your health this week. Consequently, if you want to have good health, you should routinely engage in yoga and exercise. Paying attention to your health and maintaining a regular schedule might help alleviate many of the issues that you have been experiencing in the past. During this week, Jupiter will be in the ninth house of your Moon sign, which means that your current unstable financial condition will most likely improve. On the other hand, throughout this period of time, you will also have the opportunity to make expenses that you had previously put off. This may increase your costs. In a circumstance like this, even the smallest amount of negligence concerning money could end up being catastrophic.
As a result of the ill health of a member of the family, there is a possibility that a vacation that was previously scheduled for the family could be postponed earlier this week. There is a possibility that this will make you and your children feel a little bit unhappy. There is a potential that you could be tricked by coworkers at your place of employment, which could harm your professional advancement. In light of this, it is strongly recommended that you steer clear of the company of persons who are dishonest and crafty from the very beginning of this week. The primary reasons for the failure of many pupils this week may be their excessive self-assurance and their tendency to be lazy. As a result, you should avoid these characteristics at all costs; otherwise, you can unintentionally eliminate yourself from the competition to attain your objectives.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, Saturn will be placed in the fourth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will be experiencing an increase in the number of negative thoughts that you have in your mind as a result of your poor health. Because of this, you should work on improving your health because you are aware that a weak body can lead to a weak mind. Your financial condition will improve as a consequence of Jupiter's placement in the seventh house of your Moon sign. As a result, it will be much simpler for you to acquire the things that you need for your home. The happiness of your family will be increased, and you will also obtain motivation to perform better as a result of this.
There is a risk that an unexpected occurrence will bring about a change in your disposition, although you will be seen executing every work with a great deal of vigour this week. Your family life may appear to be a little troubled as a consequence of this. Those who are working in family companies will have assistance from their elders this week, which will assist them in improving their operations. Additionally, they will be successful in developing a large number of new customers and sources. If you have previously had difficulty comprehending the material, you will need to exert even more effort this week to accomplish your objectives. For the duration of this time period, you will probably encounter a multitude of obstacles, but if you approach everything with patience, you will be able to triumph over every barrier.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Ketu will be in the eighth house of your Moon sign this week, and as a consequence, you can have feelings of illness as a result of this. You will be exhausted and experiencing difficulties as a result of the increased work pressure and excessive workload that you have been experiencing at work over the past few weeks. The upcoming week will bring about a state of mental relaxation for you. Consequently, you will experience a rise in your creative capacity, and you will be able to create a considerable amount of cash by coming up with some amazing new ideas. Financially speaking, this will ultimately be beneficial to you. It's possible that you won't be able to persuade your family to agree with a decision you've made this week.
Not only will this cause people to turn against you, but it will also prevent them from providing you with any kind of support. It is recommended that you choose your words carefully when speaking to others at work this week because Rahu will be present in the second house of your Moon sign. This will allow you to increase your chances of advancing in your job. Because of this, you should refrain from expressing anything that can have a bad impact on your image. Even if they put in a tiny bit of work, those who are pursuing higher education will discover a tremendous deal of success this week. They will have more possibilities to take advantage of this time. In light of this, it is imperative that you make the most of these possibilities and not let them pass you by.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
For those who are concerned about their health, this week is going to be slightly better than usual. Jupiter will be in the fifth house of your Moon sign at the beginning of the week, which will make it an especially favorable time for you. During this time, you will experience a sense of mental and physical well-being that is highly satisfactory. On the other hand, you should refrain from drinking alcohol during this period of celebration and intoxication because doing so may result in adverse health effects. You are going to have financial gains this week as a result of Rahu being placed in the first or ascendant house of your Moon sign. However, you are not going to be content with the money that you receive. You may even feel a sense of disappointment because the amount of money that you receive will appear to be less than what you anticipated.
It will be essential to have the understanding that a person's demands will never decrease, regardless of how much they obtain, in the event that such a circumstance arises. As a result, you will have to acquire the ability to appreciate the amount of money that they own. During the course of this week, you will have the opportunity to spend some time with members of your family. There is also the possibility that you will have the chance to catch up with old friends or to learn something fresh and significant from your respective parents. Because of the changes that have occurred in your personal life, you are likely to feel restless. Because of this, you can get irritable, which might have repercussions for your work and render you incapable of concentrating on any task. Additionally, this may result in a great deal of trouble in the future. This week, you should study with a greater level of attention if you are getting ready for an entrance exam. However, throughout this time, you should also make an effort to improve your health, as your current state of health may exacerbate the troubles that you are experiencing.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week, people who were born under the sign of the Moon will not experience any health-related issues because Ketu will be situated in the sixth house of their Moon sign. Because of this, it is especially recommended that they stay away from mental and physical stress and consume a diet that is rich in fresh fruits and green leafy vegetables. Additionally, the configurations of the planets suggest that you might be subject to some unwelcome expenditures during this time period. The steady growth of your income, on the other hand, will ensure that these expenditures are not felt in your life, and you will be able to spend part of your money on the things that you consider to be luxuries.
Consequently, it is of the utmost importance to keep a balance between one's investments and one's income. For the duration of this week, you will need to exhibit an especially high level of prudence in all of your commercial dealings. As a result, you need to be even more attentive. This week, students will also be expected to make progress on their research. As a result, you can begin gathering materials for your studies early on. Alternatively, if you are in a rush, you might forget a lot of things later on.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12