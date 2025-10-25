Weekly Horoscope For October 26–November 1, 2025: Financial Growth And New Beginnings Await Taurus, Gemini And Scorpio

The planet Ketu will be in the fifth house of your Moon sign this week, and as a result, you won't have to put in a lot of work to maintain your physical fitness goals. At this moment, you will be blessed with good fortune. In light of this, you will be successful even if you only put up a minimal amount of effort to maintain your health. During this time, Saturn will be located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, which will result in this period being prosperous financially. Not only will you be able to repay any loans that you have taken out during this time, but you will also benefit from investments that you have made in the past. Instead of growing complacent with your wealth, you will need to make more attempts to earn more money from the beginning. This is because you will need to generate more money for yourself. This week, you will see an increase in social regard; nevertheless, the health of your siblings may be poor, which will require you to spend some of your own money on them.